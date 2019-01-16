Light Point Security Recognized as One of the Top 10 Information Security Providers of 2018

BALTIMORE, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Point Security, the pioneer of Browser Isolation, today announced that it has been named one of the Top 10 Information Security Solution Providers of 2018 by Enterprise Security Magazine. "In the fast-booming digital realm, there occurs frequent wars between the defenders and the thieves of data," writes Enterprise Security Magazine, and Light Point Security is "at the helm of tackling the dynamic challenges of Information Security."

The Enterprise Security Magazine editorial board, in collaboration with a distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, CISOs, and analysts, reviewed the top companies in Information Security, and selected the top 10 providers that are the driving force behind tackling the ever-evolving challenges of the industry.

Enterprise Security Magazine noted that not all malicious content can be detected, as such traditional security solutions, which rely on threat detection, are unable to keep up with the plethora of new malware being created every day. Hence, enterprises resort to the next best thing – restrict user access to the internet, which in turn hurts employee productivity and the company's profitability.

"Our technology, on the other hand, does not rely on detection. We assume that all web content is malicious and adopt a proactive approach toward security," says Zuly Gonzalez, Co-founder and CEO of Light Point Security.

Light Point Security's browser isolation technology moves all web content to a remote isolated environment and sends only a safe visual stream to a user's computer. By isolating the user's browsing activity in a protected virtual environment, web content never gets a chance to infect the corporate network. If malware is encountered by the user, it is contained in the remote virtual environment where it can do no harm and is unable to access any corporate data.

"The Light Point Web Full Isolation PlatformTM is an enterprise-grade browser isolation solution that offers a high level of flexibility to meet any customer demand, and delivers a transparent and seamless end-user experience. We're honored to be recognized as a leading provider in the space," said Zuly.

"We take pride in honoring Light Point Security as one among the 10 companies that are featured in the Information Security Special Edition," said Michael Brown, Managing Editor of Enterprise Security Magazine. "Light Point Security has developed the next generation of cybersecurity products by leveraging the power of the cloud and virtualization to protect organizations from web-based malware."

With Light Point Security's Remote Browser Isolation technology, even the least tech-savvy employees have a safe and speedy way to access any content on the web without putting the enterprise network at risk. Its built-in Data Loss Prevention capabilities also protect important corporate data from being accidentally or intentionally exfiltrated. The solution also collects vital information that can help detect insider threats or can be used for compliance monitoring as well as to detect unproductive employees.

For a complete list of the Top 10 Information Security Solution Providers of 2018, visit: https://www.enterprisesecuritymag.com/vendors/top-information-security-solution-providers-2018.html

To learn why Browser Isolation is essential for enterprises, visit: https://go.lightpointsecurity.com/osterman-research-browser-isolation-2018

About Light Point Security

Light Point Security protects organizations from browser-based attacks. Founded by National Security Agency cybersecurity veterans, they pioneered the concept of remote browser isolation to eliminate web-based threats without impacting user experience.

The company's flagship product ensures no malicious web content ever reaches enterprise endpoints by isolating all browsing activity into a remote virtual environment. Its power, seamlessness, and high performance allow it to be used for all personal and work-related web browsing. For more information visit https://lightpointsecurity.com or email info@lightpointsecurity.com.

