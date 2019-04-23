Light Point Security Wins the 2019 InfoSec Award for Browser Isolation

BALTIMORE, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Point Security, the award-winning pioneer of Browser Isolation, announced today that it has received the 2019 InfoSec Award for Browser Isolation from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). According to CDM, Light Point Security was selected for being an innovative player in the space, having great executives, and offering new and unique technology.

CDM's judges of CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals evaluated nearly 3,000 global companies who create and offer the most respected information security products and services, and voted on the winners for the coveted 2019 InfoSec Awards based on their independent reviews of each company.

Light Point Security is the only company recognized in the 2019 InfoSec Awards' Browser Isolation category.

"Light Point Security is an innovator. They won this award because they pioneered Remote Browser Isolation – an innovative approach to defeating the next generation of cyber criminals," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Unlike legacy detection-based products, which only protect against the threats they know about, Light Point Security's solution protects enterprise networks from any web-based threat, whether it's a known threat or a zero-day, by isolating an employee's browsing session in a remote virtual environment outside of the corporate network. As a result, any attacks launched against a user's web browser are stopped before they can even enter the network. With Light Point Web, IT can reduce management overhead while simultaneously making it easier for users to browse to any website safely, securely, and without the limitations that detection-based security solutions place on them, like blocking access to necessary sites. Its power, seamlessness, and high performance allow it to be used for all personal and work-related web browsing.

"Light Point Security has revolutionized the way organizations think about security - from seeing security as a necessary evil and inhibitor to productivity, to seeing it as an enabler. As our customers put it, it's a win/win for all," said Zuly Gonzalez, Co-founder and CEO of Light Point Security. "We have been blown away by the reception for our groundbreaking solution, and winning the prestigious InfoSec Award as the top Browser Isolation company demonstrates our product's superiority."

About Light Point Security

Light Point Security protects organizations from browser-based attacks. Founded by National Security Agency cybersecurity veterans, they pioneered the concept of remote browser isolation to eliminate web-based threats without impacting user experience. The company's flagship product ensures no malicious web content ever reaches enterprise endpoints by isolating all browsing activity into a remote virtual environment. Its power, seamlessness, and high performance allow it to be used for all personal and work-related web browsing. For more information visit https://lightpointsecurity.com or email info@lightpointsecurity.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

Media Contact:

Maria Rodriguez

213115@email4pr.com

+1-443-459-1590

SOURCE Light Point Security

Related Links

https://lightpointsecurity.com

