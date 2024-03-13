Light Source Communications Secures Deal with Major Global Hyperscaler to Bring Dark Fiber Route to Phoenix Metro Area

In Partnership with Primoris Services Corporation, New 140-Mile Route to Span Nine Cities, Area Universities, Major Data Centers

SOUTHGATE, Mich., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Source Communications , a leading provider of secure, scalable, reliable connectivity on state-of-the-art dark fiber networks, announces the commencement of a new dark fiber route in the Phoenix, Ariz. metro area, following its deal with a major global hyperscaler as the anchor tenant. Once complete, this project will encompass nine cities, universities and several data centers in the metro area, delivering an exceptionally high fiber count and conduit system in one of the largest, fastest growing markets in the country. To support the route build project, Light Source is partnering with engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider Future Infrastructure LLC, a division of Primoris Services Corporation , a leading specialty contractor in North America.

This 140-mile, three-ring route will serve as a critical link for the Phoenix metro area, home to over 70 planned and existing data centers. Additionally, the route circles Arizona State University at Tempe and the University of Arizona. Engineering is well underway, with construction slated to begin in the third quarter of this year and expected to conclude by the end of 2025. The entire route will be underground, resulting in the greatest reliability and network security. As a carrier neutral, customer agnostic provider, Light Source aims to leverage this route to deliver enhanced connectivity solutions throughout this key metro area.

"This route is vital to meeting the growing demand for connectivity in the area. Phoenix embraces the growth of data centers and connectivity, and it is quickly becoming a premier destination for hyperscalers," said Debra Freitas, CEO of Light Source Communications. "Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things and other emerging technologies require connections with high levels of capacity and reliability. This route will not only help to meet hyperscalers' needs but also provide secure, scalable connectivity for enterprise customers in the region."

Primoris delivers a range of specialty construction services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Its communications business is a leading provider of critical infrastructure solutions, including program management, engineering, fabrication, replacement, and maintenance. With over 12,700 employees, Primoris had revenue of $5.7 billion in 2023.

"We're proud to partner with Light Source Communications on this impactful project, which will exceed the growing demands for high-capacity, reliable connectivity in the Phoenix area," said Scott Comley, president of Primoris' communications business. "Our commitment to innovation and excellence is well-aligned with Light Source's cutting-edge solutions and we look forward to delivering with quality and safety at the forefront."

Light Source is a carrier neutral, owner-operator of networks serving enterprises throughout the U.S. In addition to Phoenix, several new dark fiber routes are in development in major markets throughout the Central and Western United States. For more information about Light Source Communications, go to lightsourcecom.net .

About Light Source Communications

Light Source Communications (LSC) is a carrier neutral, customer agnostic provider of secure, scalable, reliable connectivity on a state-of-the-art dark fiber network. The immense amounts of data businesses require to compete in today's global market requires access to an enhanced fiber infrastructure that allows them to control their data. With over 120 years of telecom experience, LSC offers an owner-operated network for U.S. businesses to succeed here and abroad. LSC is uniquely positioned and is highly qualified to build the next generation of dark fiber routes across North America, providing the key connections for business today and tomorrow.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a premier specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, we deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation .

