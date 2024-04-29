Light The Lights: Broadway Celebrates New York City Children's Theater Honoring Drama Desk Nominees Musical Theater Writers Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth with Performances from Arielle Jacobs and Shelley Thomas

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) will present the 2024 Gala, "Light the Lights: Broadway Celebrates New York City Children's Theater," on Monday, May 6th, at 6:30pm at The View at The Battery hosted by Tony award nominee and Gala Chair Anika Larsen (Almost Famous, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Monday, May 6th, 2024

6:30pm - Cocktail Hour

7:30pm Dinner and Program

Gala Honorees Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth

Business / Cocktail Attire Preferred



The View at The Battery

1 Battery Place, NYC 10004

Drama Desk Award Nominees Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth (IN TRANSIT, DORY FANTASMAGORY) will receive the Family of Artists Award, recognizing the sustained contributions of those who continually help NYCCT fulfill its mission and support the field of theater for young audiences. Mr. Kaplan and Ms. Wordsworth have been steadfast supporters of NYCCT and wrote two original musicals for the company: 2021's hit family musical Dory Fantasmagory and 2014's Dear Albert Einstein, which was nominated for Best Family Musical by the Off-Broadway Alliance. They are now working on a sequel to Dory Fantasmagory, Dory Fantasmagory: Head in the Clouds, with NYCCT. Mr. Kaplan and Ms. Wordsworth will receive their award from Academy Award winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen).

The evening will feature a special appearance by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley (Stars in the House), and performances from Ms. Larsen, Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights), Shelley Thomas (Brooklyn, Rent), and Collin Hancock (How To Dance In Ohio) as well as a cocktail reception accompanied by Broadway jazz standards, seated dinner, and awards program.

The annual Gala raises crucial funds that help us bring award-winning theater productions and education programs to children and families across the city at little or no cost to them. Guests will celebrate New York City Children's Theater's mission to promote children's literacy and social development through sustainable, accessible professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. We reach nearly 15,000 children/youth and families across NYC each year with our programming. For many of our students, NYCCT is their first introduction to theater.

The Gala Committee is composed of NYCCT Board members: Anika Larsen, Gala Chair; Kimberly Marshall, Matthew Quint, Melanie Weinraub, and Barbara Zinn Krieger.

Tickets on sale now; Individual tickets, $400; General table of 10, $5,000; VIP Table of 10, $10,000. For tickets/tables or donations, please visit nycchildrenstheater.org/nycct-2024-gala/ .

About New York City Children's Theater:

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through sustainable, accessible professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs.

For press-related inquiries, please email [email protected].

For more information about New York City Children's Theater, please visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org.

Find us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube: @nycchildrenstheater

*Presenters and performers are subject to change.

Media Contact:

Yvonne Roen

212-573-8791

[email protected]

SOURCE New York City Children's Theater