Light the Night - Community Candlelight Vigil for Slain 4-Year-Old Boy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: A candlelight vigil offering healing and hope for those who knew and loved Greyson Kessler.

On May 21, 2021, Greyson (age 4) was tragically killed by his father in a murder-suicide. His mother, Alison Kessler, spent years fighting for her and her son's safety in the Broward County Court system. Multiple emergency orders were filed to get Greyson safely away from his father, who had been sending threatening text messages and emails to Alison and exhibited frightening behavior. If the domestic violence injunction filed by Alison had not been denied by the judge just hours before the boy's murder, Greyson would be here with us today.

Please consider donating to

https://gofund.me/7faacb9d

More info here: https://people.com/crime/florida-boy-killed-by-dad-murder-suicide-mom-asked-court-keep-father-away/

More info here: https://miami.cbslocal.com/2021/05/25/killing-of-4-year-old-greyson-kessler-by-his-father-raises-questions/

WHEN: Saturday, June 26, 2021 starting at 6:30 PM (Sunset is at 8:15 PM)

WHERE: Florence C. Hardy Park, 25 SW 9th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

EVENT DETAILS: This is a family friendly gathering. All who have experienced domestic abuse, gun violence, lost a child, are fighting for their child, or who wish to show kindness and support to a mother in mourning are welcome to attend.

Food provided by The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill, beverages and items promoting justice for Greyson will be available for purchase. Donations are welcomed.

Candles will be provided for adults and LED lights for children.

Senator Lauren Book , MOMS Demand Action and other speakers will share important information to benefit the community and raise awareness of the many issues that surround Greyson and Ali's story, such as domestic violence, family court challenges, metal illness and more.

, MOMS Demand Action and other speakers will share important information to benefit the community and raise awareness of the many issues that surround Greyson and Ali's story, such as domestic violence, family court challenges, metal illness and more. Kids activities provided by My Gym Plantation, including Circle Time with Miss Sue and Miss Tracy .

and . Please feel free to wear green to show your support.

PARKING: There are many parking lots in the surrounding area if the Hardy Park parking lot becomes full.

MEDIA CONTACT: Britt Bradford | [email protected] | (954) 854-1794

SOURCE Kessler Family