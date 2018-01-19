LIGHT, the remarkable double-layer blockchain, has launched on OKEx, global cryptocurrency exchange

The essence of blockchain technology is a decentralized, shared and encrypted distributed-database, which is mainly characterized in decentralization, traceability and non-tampering. Benefit from these characteristics, the blockchain technology is beneficial to the realization of transaction autonomy, saving regulatory costs and keeping information confidential and secure. In the future, the blockchain technology will not only shine in the field of digital currencies, but also be applied to more and more industries, including the fields of trading, finance, medical care, education and copyright protection, and even subvert some relevant traditional industries.

LightChain, adopting the design of the world's first double-layer chain, can effectively solve the timeliness issues of the blockchain network. LightChain effectively maintains the core function of Super-book (user transaction records cannot be tampered with or destroyed) while achieving the system performance of processing 100,000 requests per second (single transaction speed approaching zero).

With the advanced double-layer chain architecture, LightChain can make the sub-chain transaction records to be periodically synchronized with the parent chain to keep the completeness of the data content in the parent chain. The synchronization process of sub-chains with parent chain is carried out through batch update, the records in the package has been checked in the sub-chain, the data can be updated directly without check in parent chain for a second time so as to achieve better performance. Additionally, in the double-layer architecture, the hardware and software resources of the sub-chains are only used in the sub-chains, thereby avoiding the problem that the resources in the single-chain architecture are scrambled by different businesses. Such isolation mode of sub-chains also provides an effective guarantee for business governance at the system architecture level.

The advantage of the LightChain in speed perfectly makes up the existing deficiencies of the blockchain and can be applied in more and wider application scenarios. With the deepening of our research, the technology development of the blockchain is getting faster and faster and it is no doubt that LightChain is a big step achieved in the area of blockchain.

As a hot technology today, the blockchain is known as the revolution leading to the beginning of the Internet trust era. Seemingly a revolution, it is more like a tunami that will ultimately reverse the existing economic mode in a revolutionary way. The emergence of optical technology is the first step in such subversion. It is understood that the LightChain team consists of more than 40 scientists and engineers with many years of experience in blockchain, digital currencies and other areas. The core members of the team have led the development of several large-scale global data storage and processing systems with a concurrent scale of 10,000 Servers above.

