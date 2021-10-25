Light Therapy Market size to grow by USD 201.87 Mn | Availability of Compatible Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Factors such as the growing prevalence of SAD and the growing prevalence of skin disorders will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The light therapy market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Light Therapy Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Commercial



Domestic



Healthcare

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Light Therapy Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the light therapy market in the healthcare equipment industry include Beurer GmbH, Biophotas Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lucimed SA, Lumie, Northern Light Technologies, Red Light Man Ltd., and Verilux Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the light therapy market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

However, the low awareness about light therapy will hamper the market growth.

Light Therapy Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist light therapy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the light therapy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the light therapy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of light therapy market vendors

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market - Global ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market is segmented by product (consumables and accessories and equipment), application (refractive surgery and cataract surgery), end-user (hospitals, eye care centers, and ASCs), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Urology Laser Surgical Devices Market - Global urology laser surgical devices market is segmented by product (portable laser surgical devices and table-top laser surgical devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Light Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 201.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beurer GmbH, Biophotas Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lucimed SA, Lumie, Northern Light Technologies, Red Light Man Ltd., and Verilux Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

