Light Therapy Market to grow by USD 246.87 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America to account for 43% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The light therapy market is expected to grow by USD 246.87 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (commercial, domestic, and healthcare), type (blue light, red light, white light, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for light therapy is increasing due to the region's cold climate. States such as Alaska, North Dakota, and Minnesota in the US experience extremely cold weather, which increases the incidence of winter blues and SAD. Light therapy is chosen by both domestic and business customers for the purpose of avoiding these conditions. Moreover, light therapy products, such as light therapy boxes, are often used by domestic end users as a substitute for sunlight. The growing use of light therapy products offers sellers the opportunity to increase sales. Demand for light therapy products also increases as people in developed countries, such as the US and Canada, gain more disposable income and purchasing power. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Light Therapy Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Acupressure Health Care International, Aura Medical LLC, Beurer GmbH, Biophotas Inc., Compass Health Brands, Demyk Lightmod Products Inc., Johari Digital India Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Light Sources Inc., Lucimed SA, Lumie, Nature Bright, Northern Light Technologies Inc., Photomedex Inc., Red Light Man Ltd., Skrip Electronics, Ultrasun International B.V., Verilux Inc., Zepter International, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Aura Medical LLC - The company offers light therapy products such as Aura Daylight Lamp and Aura EnergyUp Wake-up Light with 1000 LUX.

Light Therapy Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Corporate offices, hotels, and spa establishments are commercial end users. Light therapy products, for example, floor lamps and desks, are used as an artificial sun source by these end users. In addition, portable devices that take advantage of light from LEDs are used to power spas and beauty centers.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Light Therapy Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Growing prevalence of skin disorders

Growing prevalence of SAD

Availability of compatible products

The growing prevalence of skin disorders is a key factor driving market growth. Skin diseases are sometimes treated with less concern than infectious diseases when health is prioritized, such as pneumonia and tuberculosis. The demand for various cosmetic treatments, such as laser surgery, is increasing as more and more people are concerned about their appearance. Additionally, light therapy products, such as wearables, are used in these facilities during the post-treatment phase and for patient home care services. The dermatologists advise that small LED lights, like Blue and Red Light, should be used to avoid a variety of skin problems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The growing use of lightboxes to avoid winter blues is a major trend in the market.

What are the key data covered in this light therapy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the light therapy market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the light therapy market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the light therapy market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the light therapy market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

