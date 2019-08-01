Light Tower Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities, 2019-2022 | Key Players: Atlas Copco, Doosan, Generac, Himoinsa, Xylem, & Wacker Neuson: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Light Tower Market is likely to witness a higher CAGR of 3.8% by 2022. The light tower market is likely to be driven by rise in construction industry, rise in investment for oil and gas sector, and significant R&D in the mining industry. In addition, rise in demand for energy sources has bolstered the oil & gas industry operations and mining industry. The light towers are essential for lighting up any specific operation pertaining to these verticals. Infrastructural growth and civil operations are likely to gain a positive traction in the forecast period.

The fuel type segment under light tower market includes diesel-powered, direct-powered, and solar-powered. The diesel-powered light tower is likely to gain a positive traction owing to significant rise in construction, oil & gas industry, and mining. Based on type of light, the light tower market includes metal halide and LED. End-user segmentation for light tower market includes oil & gas, construction and mining. By vertical, the light tower market is segmented as emergency and disaster relief, road and bridge construction, mining and oil & gas.

Geographical segmentation for light tower market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific leads the global market due to rise in mining and construction sector all across APAC regions. Significant investments in the construction sector in the emerging economies coupled with government regulations are likely to propel the APAC's market growth. North American and European markets are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period due to rise in mining activity and shift toward renewable source of energy in this region.

The key players in the light tower market include Generac Power Systems Inc, Aska Equipment Ltd, Progress Solar Solutions, Atlas Copco, Doosan Portable Power, DMI Light Towers, Terex Corporation, Atlas Copco, and Wacker Neuson.

The global market for light tower will grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2022, according to a new report published. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (construction, mining, event, emergency work, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the light tower market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the light tower market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the light tower market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global light tower market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Demand for this market rises from the construction, mining, event, emergency work, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global light tower market.

Market Segmentation:

Key Applications

Construction



Mining



Event



Emergency Work

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

AllightPrimax



Allmand Bros



Atlas Copco



Doosan



Generac



Himoinsa



Terex Corporation



Wacker Neuson



Xylem



Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2022?



What are the key factors driving the global light tower market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key players in the light tower market?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

