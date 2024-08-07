Light Up With The Legacy Series Presented by Pleasantrees

As we celebrate the nostalgic era surrounding some of our favorite strains, we also acknowledge the volatile and harmful effects of prohibition. Pleasantrees is honored to partner with The Redemption Foundation to create a catalyst for consumers to directly support justice-impacted individuals and their families with the Legacy Series.

For each product from Pleasantrees' Legacy Series sold, $1 will be donated to The Redemption Foundation to directly support its Commissary Program , which helps reduce the financial strain on incarcerated individuals and their families.

Recognizing that the average hourly wage for prisoners is $0.14/hr, each purchase from the Legacy Series funds about 1 full day of wages and can be immensely impactful to those currently incarcerated. For the debut of the Legacy Series, Pleasantrees total commitment will give 1 week of wages to over 420 inmates.

"Our team has really embraced The Legacy Series," said Jerome Crawford, Chief Legal Officer of Pleasantrees. "Not just because the classic genetics invoke nostalgia, but more so for the connection we've been able to foster and create with the Redemption Foundation's Commissary Program, where we can help support some of the legacy folks that are unjustly locked up for their perceived cannabis crimes."

Pleasantrees will be launching the series with three classics: Blue Dream, Chem D, and East Coast Sour Diesel. The strains are small-batch, grown with care, and intended to leave you reminiscing on those special times in your life.

"The Redemption Foundation is excited to partner with Pleasantrees through our Commissary Program. It is especially fitting and meaningful that their Legacy Series will be used to support federal cannabis prisoners across the country," said Ryan Basore, President of Redemption Cannabis. Providing funds for commissary allows inmates to make phone calls, send emails, and write letters to their loved ones. It also helps cover medical supplies, footwear, and even nutritious food. Most importantly, it lets them know they are not forgotten and that brighter days are ahead."

The Legacy Series presented by Pleasantrees will be available to shop exclusively at one of Pleasantrees' five retail locations beginning August 9th. Following its retail debut, The Legacy Series will be released to the Michigan wholesale market with select partners.

About Pleasantrees:

Pleasantrees, a Michigan based Cannabis company, strives to not only grow the best quality cannabis but to also create "pleasant" experiences for customers and their communities. With the combination of top tier product and exemplary customer service and hospitality, Pleasantrees raises the standards of the cannabis industry and leads the Michigan market to new heights.

Redemption Foundation:

The Redemption Foundation is a nonprofit organization led by Ryan Basore, dedicated to promoting restorative justice and supporting individuals impacted by the criminal justice system. Our mission is to advocate and support those who have been criminalized for cannabis-related activities.

In December 2010, despite Ryan Basore's efforts to comply with state and local law, his state-legal cannabis operations were raided by the DEA, State Police, and National Guard. In 2012, Ryan was charged with 13 federal counts related to the manufacture and distribution of marijuana and subsequently served a 4-year sentence at FCI Morgantown, West Virginia.

Upon his release, Ryan was inspired to dedicate his life to restorative justice, founding the Redemption Foundation to help others navigate the challenges of reentry and advocate for reform in the cannabis industry and criminal justice system. We focus on providing resources, education, and support to individuals and their families affected by these issues. Join us in our mission to create a more just and equitable society by supporting those who have been unjustly penalized and working towards meaningful reform.

