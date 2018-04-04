Light Up Your Adventure. Be a Renegade.

The Model 8700 Evolution 2R puts a new spin on traditional Jeep styling, and while owners of these headlights will enjoy an enhanced look that sets their Renegade apart, there's a much more important reason to make the switch from standard Renegade headlights: Safety.

The Model 8700 Evolution 2R headlights include the industry-leading innovations J.W. Speaker lights are known for. These innovations include Dual Burn™ technology for maximum output, projector lenses for precise lighting placement, and bright, white, rugged LEDs for increased visibility and reduced driver fatigue. The world-class performance of J.W. Speaker lights for the Renegade is generating a lot of enthusiasm.

"When it comes to aftermarket upgrades, Renegade owners haven't had the selection other Jeep owners have enjoyed," says Jason Speaker, Automotive Sales Manager of J.W. Speaker. "So this is an exciting step. We're one of just a few companies to offer a Renegade upgrade of any kind, and the only company to offer a better, safer headlight."

DOT-compliant for legal on-road use, the Model 8700 Evolution 2R headlights put out the maximum amount of light allowed by law. ECE versions, for use outside of North America are expected to be available later this year.

