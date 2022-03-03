Light Vehicle Batteries Market size to grow by USD 34.06 billion | Stringent Regulations on GHG Emissions from Automobiles as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global Light Vehicle Batteries is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co. A123 Systems LLC

Altairnano

Banner GmbH

Clarios

EcoBat Battery Technologies

Exide Industries Ltd.

FIAMM Energy Technology Spa

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

General Motors Co.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Johnson Matthey Plc

LG Chem Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in Light Vehicle Batteries during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 53% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the light vehicle batteries market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The expansion of the light vehicle batteries market in APAC would be aided by rising economic standards over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Light Vehicle Batteries during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The ICEV segment's market share of light vehicle batteries will expand significantly over the projection period. Because of the increased global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, the ICEV segment of the global light vehicle batteries market is expected to develop at a moderate rate during the projected period. Automakers are developing more hybridized ICEVs in response to rising fuel economy standards and the trend toward electrification. In 2021, demand for passenger automobiles surged as more people planned to buy new and used cars. As a result, the market expansion will be fueled by increased demand over the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the primary forces supporting the growth of the light vehicle batteries market is the strict limitations on GHG emissions from automobiles. The electricity and transportation industries in the United States account for more than half of all carbon pollution. As a result, the EPA and the NHTSA have collaborated to design standards to reduce GHG emissions and improve the fuel economy of passenger vehicles and trucks, with the goal of ensuring improved fuel savings, a cleaner environment, and fewer oil imports.

Another factor driving the growth of the light vehicle batteries market is the increasing number of vendor collaborations. Many suppliers are forming alliances in order to deliver innovative products and boost profits. This kind of collaboration also aids them in differentiating their products and remaining competitive in the market.

Light Vehicle Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.72% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 34.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., A123 Systems LLC, Altairnano, Banner GmbH, Clarios, EcoBat Battery Technologies, Exide Industries Ltd., FIAMM Energy Technology Spa, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., General Motors Co., GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Chem Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corp., The BYD Motors Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 ICEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on ICEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on ICEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on ICEV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on ICEV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 EV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on EV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on EV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on EV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on EV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Co. - Key news

Exhibit 92: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 A123 Systems LLC

Exhibit 94: A123 Systems LLC - Overview



Exhibit 95: A123 Systems LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: A123 Systems LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Altairnano

Exhibit 97: Altairnano - Overview



Exhibit 98: Altairnano - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Altairnano - Key offerings

10.6 Banner GmbH

Exhibit 100: Banner GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 101: Banner GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Banner GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Clarios

Exhibit 103: Clarios - Overview



Exhibit 104: Clarios - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Clarios - Key offerings

10.8 Exide Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 GS Yuasa Corp.

Exhibit 110: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 115: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 The BYD Motors Inc.

Exhibit 124: The BYD Motors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: The BYD Motors Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: The BYD Motors Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

