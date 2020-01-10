Light Vehicle Front End Modules: Global Market Analysis 2010-2018 and Forecast 2019-2034

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE front end modules sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE front-end modules market size data for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including materials, pedestrian protection, strengthening, lightweighting, green tech, reinforcing agents)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Plastic Omnium, SABIC, JSP, Continental (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive front-end module suppliers including their strategies and prospects

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include:



North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



This forecasting report will allow you to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive front-end modules sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the front end modules sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demend forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Companies

Calsonic Kansei Corporation



Denso Corporation



Faurecia S.A.



HBPO GmbH



Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.



Magna International Inc.



Plastic Omnium (Compagnie Plastic Omnium S.A.)



Samvardhana Motherson Peguform



Valeo S.A.



Others



Accuride Corporation





Benteler AG





Flex-N-Gate Corporation





Hanon Systems





SL Corporation





Tower International

Forecasts

Front-end modules

Markets

Emerging markets



Market shares



Asia





Europe





North America

Technologies

Innovations



High strength bumper beams





Lighter bumpers





Mazda's bumper recycling system





Milliken develops reinforcing agent for polyolefins that cuts weight





Recycled plastic bumper





Renault uses ExxonMobil Chemical's Exxtral TPO





SABIC's resin solution



Technical trends



Material matters





Protecting the pedestrian





Continental's air hose







Continental's intelligent pedestrian protection system







TRW's pedestrian protection system







Valeo's Safe4U

Archive

Appendix 1 Standard requirements for pedestrian protection



Denso's plant-derived resin radiator



Plastic front-end module

List of Tables

Asian manufacturer market shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

European manufacturer market shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

HBPO's facilities worldwide, 2016

Market fitment/penetration rates of front end modules fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market volumes of front end modules fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

North American manufacturer market shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

Worldwide manufacturer shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

