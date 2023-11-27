Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market in China - Expansion of EV Leasing Services and Integration of Technology and Digital Platforms Present Strong Growth Opportunties

The study aims to understand the overall structure of the Chinese light vehicle leasing and rental market, which has witnessed substantial growth, fueled by the increasing demand for mobility solutions and leasing's benefits, such as reduced capital expenditure and flexible contracts. However, the market remains highly fragmented, with intense competition among a large number of participants.

Electric vehicle (EV) adoption is expected to accelerate in the coming years, driven by supportive government policies, infrastructure development, and technological advancements. This trend will create new opportunities and challenges for the market.

This study covers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2027. It discusses key light vehicle leasing and rental trends as well as growth drivers and restraints and offers a PESTLE analysis as well as an analysis of the vehicle leasing (operational leasing, financial leasing, outright purchase) and rental markets. The study also includes a competitive analysis for corporate and private leasing and a vehicle subscription analysis. Lastly, the top 3 growth opportunities are discussed, along with conclusions and a future outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Vehicle Leasing Analysis

  • Total Market and Company Car Analysis
  • Corporate Leasing Analysis
  • Private Leasing Analysis
  • Powertrain Segmentation in Leasing and Rental
  • Sales Channel Segmentation in Leasing and Rental
  • Brand Class Segmentation in Leasing and Rental
  • Used Car Leasing Analysis

Competitive Analysis

  • Competitive Landscape - Corporate Leasing
  • Competitive Landscape - Private Leasing

Vehicle Rental Analysis

  • Rental Analysis
  • Key Rental Participants

Vehicle Subscription Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Expansion of EV Leasing Services
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Integration of Technology and Digital Platforms
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Targeting the Growing Middle-class and Younger Demographics

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

