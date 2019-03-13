LightBay Capital and Freeman Spogli Acquire FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LightBay Capital ("LightBay") and Freeman Spogli & Co. ("Freeman Spogli") announced today that they have partnered together, along with management, to acquire FASTSIGNS International, Inc. ("FASTSIGNS"), the largest franchisor in the signage and visual graphics industry.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, FASTSIGNS is the market leader in the signage and visual graphics industry with more than 700 locations across 45 U.S. states and eight other countries. Individual FASTSIGNS locations sell a broad set of graphics-related products, including signs, custom visual communications, interior décor, architectural signage, vehicle graphics, digital signs, and offer a variety of value-added services, including consulting, surveying, permitting and installation to all sizes of businesses across all industries.

"The FASTSIGNS team has done a remarkable job building the company into the leading franchisor in the signage and visual graphics industry," said David Burcham, Managing Director at LightBay. "FASTSIGNS provides substantial value to its franchisees through its experienced franchise support, training and marketing teams, helping its franchisees offer their customers customized products and value-add services. We look forward to partnering with Freeman Spogli and the management team to support the company in its next phase of growth."

Brad Brutocao, a partner at Freeman Spogli, added, "FASTSIGNS has a high-quality franchise base, best-in-class management team, and a 30-year track record of impressive performance. We share management's vision for the company and are excited to support its efforts to accelerate growth as long-term investors in the company. "

"We are delighted to partner with LightBay and Freeman Spogli, whose franchising industry expertise, network of relationships and capital will be a valuable resource as we embark on a significant expansion of our footprint," said Catherine Monson, Chief Executive Officer of FASTSIGNS.

LightBay and Freeman Spogli were represented by Proskauer LLP as their legal counsel. FASTSIGNS was represented by Kirkland and Ellis LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP as its legal advisors, and by North Point Advisors LLC and Harris Williams & Co. as its financial advisors. Ares Capital Corporation and other affiliated Ares Management funds provided senior debt financing to FASTSIGNS in connection with the acquisition.

