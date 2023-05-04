Lightbody® Names Dr. Marc Grossman to Health & Science Advisory Board

Holistic Optometrist and Best-Selling Author Stresses the Importance of Digital Wellness

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbody, the innovator of the world's only modern lifestyle supplements for digital wellness, announced the addition of renowned optometrist and best-selling author Dr. Marc R. Grossman, O.D., L.Ac., to the company's Health & Science Advisory Board.

Dr. Grossman is a Doctor of Optometry and a New York State Licensed Acupuncturist. His extensive background includes degrees in Optometry, Biology, Physical Education and Learning Disabilities, coupled with yoga, bioenergetics, nutrition, Chinese medicine, and acupuncture. His combined multi-disciplinary approach using nutrition, eye exercises, lifestyle changes, supplementation, and Chinese Medicine has helped thousands of his patients improve eyesight and maintain healthy vision.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Grossman join our team," said Lightbody co-founder and CEO Kylen Ribeiro. "His vast knowledge and experience will add tremendous value to our advisory board as we continue our groundbreaking success with digital wellness supplements and holistic eye health."

Dr. Grossman founded the Rye Learning Center in 1980, a multidisciplinary center for learning problems. In 1996 he co-founded Integral Health Associates in New Paltz, New York, and in 1999 he co-founded Natural Eye Care, Inc. Throughout his career, his integrated approach to vision and its influence on the body, mind, and spirit have allowed him to treat patients holistically and tackle difficult eye problems.

"I'm excited to join the Lightbody team as the company continues to add important innovations to the Natural Products Industry with digital wellness and eye health supplements," said Dr. Grossman. "With today's modern lifestyle and a heavy reliance on digital devices, we are seeing more harmful eye conditions and diseases than ever before, ranging from dry eyes, myopia, and eye strain to potentially vision-threatening diseases such as macular degeneration and glaucoma. I believe Lightbody's Total Eye Health + with Blue Light Filter is a one-of-a-kind antioxidant supplement that addresses the front, middle, and back of the eye for overall visual health and performance."

Regarded as one of the first pioneers of holistic eye health, Dr. Grossman is a prolific, best-selling author of more than 10 books, including Natural Eye Care – Your Guide to Healthy Vision , that is generally regarded as the definitive guide to natural eye care, vision, and healing. (Natural Eye Care Media Services, Inc., 2019) Another popular title, Magic Eye Beyond 3D: Improve Your Vision, was an international best-seller. (Andrews and McNeil, 1996) Additional titles include Greater Vision – A Comprehensive Program for Physical, Emotional and Spiritual Clarity (McGraw Hill, 2001), Natural Eye Care – A Comprehensive Manual for Practitioners of Oriental Medicine (Natural Eye Care Media Services, Inc. 2002), and Natural Eye Care: An Encyclopedia (Keats Publishing, 1999).

Dr. Grossman lectures nationally on topics such as Natural Vision Improvement, Psycho-Emotional Aspects of Visual Conditions, Vision & Learning, Holistic Integrative Visual Therapy, and Chinese Medicine and Vision Care. He also teaches workshops for healthcare professionals, including physical therapists, chiropractors and body workers, functional medicine doctors, social workers, occupational therapists, and other optometrists. In addition, Dr. Grossman is a consultant to school systems, rehabilitation centers, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

ABOUT LIGHTBODY®

After a combined decade of working in the wellness industry, Kylen Ribeiro and Michelle Klein were inspired to take a holistic approach to optimizing the body's responses to modern, toxin-filled digital environments. Lightbody has been revolutionizing supplements since 2021, using scientific research to increase cellular resiliency for positive health outcomes.

