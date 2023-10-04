Lightbody® Welcomes Registered Dietitian Ashley Crowl to Health & Science Advisory Board

Expert emphasizes Nutrition Education and Digital Wellness™

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbody, the innovator of the world's only Digital Wellness supplements for modern lifestyles, announced the addition of Ashley Crowl R.D. to the company's Health & Science Advisory Board. Lightbody CEO and co-founder Kylen Ribeiro said that Crowl's extensive background in Nutrition Education and Clinical Nutrition will be insightful and valuable as the company continues to innovate and pioneer the digital wellness category.

"We are so excited that Ashley will be lending her expertise to our advisory board," said Ribeiro. "Her impressive credentials as a dietitian and quality assurance expert will be beneficial as we expand our health and wellness footprint in the industry."

Crowl is registered dietitian/nutritionist licensed in the state of Florida with a B.S. in Dietetics and Clinical Nutritional Services and an M.S. in Exercise Physiology, both from Florida State University. Her wealth of experience encompasses clinical settings to leadership roles within a restaurant conglomerate, defining its menus and meeting rigid nutritional specifications and food quality standards. Throughout her career, she has worked with populations in diverse settings, including Clinical Nutrition, Nutrition Education, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, and Nutrition Counseling.

"I feel privileged to work with Lightbody on their groundbreaking supplements that are addressing a critical need in the digital wellness space," said Crowl. "Formulated with clinically studied ingredients, I believe the supplements are a game changer for every person exposed to digital devices, and even all other toxins in our modern world."

Crowl's health and wellness philosophy embodies the concept of food as a source of nourishment that should also spark joy and bring people together. In addition to a healthy diet, she believes supplementation is necessary for overall health and to address any nutritional gaps.

Lightbody's line of supplements includes Total Eye Health + Blue Light Filter, Ultra DHA/EPA Omega 3 Fish Oil Softgels, Multivitamins for Cellular Resiliency, Energy, and Immunity, Total Gut Health – Prebiotic – Probiotic, and Total Stress Support for a Calm & Focused Mood. The holistic wellness supplements were created by Ribeiro and Michelle Klein, two authority figures in digital wellness, to address the harmful effects of electronic devices, digital signals, and other environmental toxins.

ABOUT LIGHTBODY®
After a combined decade of working in the wellness industry, Kylen Ribeiro and Michelle Klein were inspired to take a holistic, integrated approach to optimizing the body's responses to modern, toxin-filled digital environments. Lightbody has been revolutionizing supplements since 2021, using scientific research to increase cellular resiliency for positive health outcomes. For more information, visit www.lightbodylabs.com

