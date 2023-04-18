Lightbox and Monster XP Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class Window Front Media

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbox, a leader in digital out-of-home video, announces a strategic partnership with Monster XP, a leader in digital and experiential activations, to bolster its burgeoning window front media product. Already a dominant media owner in retail destinations, Lightbox's window front asset continues to propel the brand's expansion into urban locations with street-level inventory in New York City, Los Angeles and other major markets. This partnership leverages Lightbox's sales reach with Monster XP's operational expertise to deliver a best-in-class media product.

Lightbox Window Front Media

Launched in 2021, Lightbox's window front media employs LED panels to create massive video displays that overtake commercial real estate facades. In this partnership, Lightbox will lead sales efforts, while Monster XP will serve as the managed service partner for the hardware, installation and maintenance of window front campaigns. Monster XP's extensive experience with interactive digital solutions will also be leveraged for custom advertising executions. Monster XP will input on Lightbox Studios' creative ideas and service all back-end tech and functionality. This collaboration has already seen great success, recently earning a 2023 Obie Award for Creative Excellence from the OAAA for a Columbia Sportswear campaign.

"Lightbox has been working with Monster since the Fall and they've been instrumental in elevating our window front media," says Kobi Wu, Lightbox's SVP, Product Innovation and Strategy. "We have robust real estate inventory and expansive sales coverage, but we needed a reliable partner to actually transform the windows into media displays. Monster XP's operational reputation is already well-known in the industry, and we're thrilled that we're able to leverage their expertise to deliver this in-demand product."

John Payne, CEO of Monster XP adds "The combination of Lightbox's trusted network and sales reach with our proven ability to execute is a no brainer. After pioneering the digital window front media category over a decade ago, we can't wait to see how together Monster XP and Lightbox can deliver many more award-winning executions that connect brands and consumers."

Lightbox's window front media is the company's latest product to bring digital video into the real world with can't miss displays. It adds to the network's 100% video portfolio, allowing advertisers to benefit from impressions delivered in high-traffic environments including retail centers, grocery stores, and city streets across the country.

Press Contact:

Heawon Yoo, Lightbox

[email protected]

About Lightbox

Lightbox is a leading digital out-of-home video network that leverages technology and creativity to connect advertisers with millions of consumers in the real world. The premium video network offers national scale with hyper-local execution via 4,800 can't-miss screens in shopping destinations and city street window fronts across the U.S. For more information: www.lightboxooh.com

About Monster XP

Monster XP is a full-service media solutions company specializing in custom digital and interactive installations. We proudly deliver innovative solutions for our network partners as well as directly connect with the most respected brands and agencies in the world to develop innovative executions that captivate consumers and yield results. Our unique approach to interactive media provides clients with instant access to a variety of high-impact out-of-home platforms including window front dominations, street furniture, trade shows/corporate events, entertainment venues and malls.

SOURCE Lightbox