Lightbox and WeWork Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Video Advertising to Co-working Spaces

Lightbox will serve as the exclusive advertising sales representation for WeWork, allowing the video network to diversify its audience. With this addition, Lightbox expands its national video network to add approximately 5,000+ screens for advertising and content distribution. Already the largest national network in shopping and lifestyle venues, the deal extends its reach to business settings, allowing advertisers to reach young professional audiences where they work.

"We're thrilled to bring WeWork's screens into our network," says Greg Glenday, CEO of Lightbox. "Digital Out-of-Home has been the fastest evolving segment of media for the past several years and that has only accelerated in 2020. Our brand partners want audiences in context, and Lightbox can give them access to WeWork's highly valuable audience made up of everyone from startup entrepreneurs to large tech companies. They are the ones shaping the future and now there is a way for brands to speak to them."

Hamid Hashemi, WeWork's Chief Product and Experience Officer says, "WeWork is built on innovation and creating inspiring, flexible spaces – spaces that already include video screens that inform and add service to our members. Having Lightbox represent WeWork in bringing additional high quality content into our environments is a no brainer given their success in digital video."

The news comes on the heels of Lightbox's acquisition by Mexican out-of-home tech leader Cattri. Network enhancement and expansion is one of the company's key growth strategies in addition to product innovation and ad tech leadership.

