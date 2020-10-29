Lightbox Announces Acquisition by Digital Out-of-Home Tech Leader Cattri

After a successful rebrand and record revenues in 2019, Lightbox continued the momentum into 2020 with triple-digit revenue growth to start the year. Forced retail closures and stay-at-home orders from the global COVID-19 pandemic put the momentum on hold, driving the company to seek investment.

As part of the transaction, Lightbox received significant growth capital which will be used to strengthen its position as a national video advertising network through product enhancements, technology, and expansion.

"We set out to find a partner who shared our optimism about the future of the digital out-of-home industry. At Lightbox we believe that digital out-of-home will be among the fastest growing advertising platforms over the next decade. While technology has disrupted every other traditional media form, OOH is in a unique position whereby advertising technology advancements only make us better. Technology like Cattri's will level the playing field for us, and provides the tools and data to compete with digital and broadcast." says Greg Glenday, Lightbox CEO.

Cattri has revolutionized OOH buying and accountable reporting in the Mexican market through its proprietary OOH TV technology including a self-service model, offering advertisers audience data based on the number of eyes that are watching video ads. Its planned application onto Lightbox's network in the U.S. market is just one of the synergies that the companies see as a driver for growth.

Victor Cattan, CEO of Cattri, says "We were incredibly impressed by the momentum that Lightbox has achieved in the past few years. From the day I met the management team, I knew there was something special about this company. Their national coverage and their position at the forefront of delivering digital video in real world environments, plus Cattri's advanced tech and engineering, will make a powerful combination as we tackle the North American market together."

Houlihan Lokey is advising on the transaction.

About Lightbox

Lightbox is a leading digital out-of-home video network that leverages technology and creativity to connect advertisers with 78 million monthly consumers. The premium video network offers national scale with hyper-local execution via 4,500 can't-miss, audio-enabled screens. Lightbox's digital out-of-home (DOOH) advantage means videos are 100% viewable, brand-safe and fraud-free, delivering real views, to real people, in the real world. Learn more at lightboxooh.com

About Cattri

Founded in 2008, Cattri is one of the leading Out-of-home ("OOH") companies in Mexico. The company has created a network of more than 5,000 displays in Mexico's top shopping malls, public transport stations, and restaurants. Cattri's content ecosystem includes over 200 of the country's leading advertisers in the country and generates more than 7 million views per day. The company has also developed the biggest private out of home channel in the country and a unique technology to transform the global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) industry. The company continues to garner unprecedented acceptance from advertisers by eliminating the "advertising efficiency tracking barrier." Learn more at cattri.com

About PC Capital

PC Capital is a private equity firm based in Mexico City that specializes in growth investments that have high social impact. Founded in 2008, PC Capital manages funds, direct investments, and co-investments in Latin America. PC Capital is a member firm of the Mexican Association of Private Capital ("AMECAP") and the Latin American Venture Capital Association ("LAVCA"). Learn more at pc-capital.com

About Altum Capital

Founded in 2014, Altum is a leading Multiple Purpose Financial Company specializing in granting structured credit to small businesses in Mexico. For more information visit altumcapital.mx

