Lightbox Bolsters Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbox, a leading video out-of-home network, announces three new senior hires to help drive the company's continued growth. The key roles consist of a mix of new and elevated positions to help Lightbox accelerate strategic initiatives in 2023 and beyond.

Lightbox welcomes Twitter alum Sandy Earley as SVP, Strategic Sales; VisuWall founder and CEO Kobi Wu as SVP, Innovation and Strategic Technology; and Paramount alum Victoria (Tori) Kirtley Shannon as VP, Human Resources. The three additions bring a wealth of experience in digital media and technology, having served leadership roles in their respective fields.

Sandy Earley, SVP Strategic Sales, joins Lightbox fresh off of a nine-year tenure at Twitter where she oversaw key Tech & Telco partnerships, growing it to be one of the company's largest ad categories. Prior to joining Twitter, Ms. Earley was Director of East Coast Sales at Vevo, the world's leading music video network. Years prior, she worked at media brands including FOX Sports, Microsoft and Sports Illustrated. At Lightbox, Ms. Earley will develop and manage a newly formed Strategic Sales team.

Kobi Wu, SVP Innovation & Strategic Technology, was most recently the founder and CEO of VisuWall Technologies, an AI platform that largely served window front media. It was here Ms. Wu delivered commercial real estate for Lightbox's window front campaigns, such as those for Columbia Sportswear and Nordstrom Rack. Now at Lightbox, she will lead the company's continued growth in video-based window front media. Ms. Wu is a former music industry executive with more than18 years of marketing and advertising experience, including serving as SVP Strategy & Creative for Combs Enterprises, Sean Combs' portfolio of brands.

Victoria (Tori) Kirtley Shannon, VP Human Resources, joins Lightbox from ViacomCBS, now Paramount Media. At Paramount, Ms. Shannon worked exclusively with the Digital Sales organization to provide coaching and counseling in areas of change management, organizational design and talent management. Prior to Paramount, Ms. Shannon was the Human Resources Director at Wenner Media, home to Rolling Stone, Us Weekly and Men's Journal.

"I couldn't be more excited to have these three digital media pros join Lightbox," says Eric Steinert, Lightbox's Chief Revenue Officer. "Each has a stellar track record in their respective fields, so we're incredibly fortunate to have this new roster of leadership. The addition of Sandy's sales expertise, Kobi's success in innovation, and Tori's experience in building world-class teams brings Lightbox to a whole new level as a media sales organization."

