LightBox Capital Markets Platform Powers Walker & Dunlop Investor Portal

Marketplace Platform Facilitates Connection of CRE Capital and Investment Properties

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightBox announced today that its RCM capital markets technology platform is the engine powering Walker & Dunlop's recently launched W&D investor portal (www.wdinvestorportal.com). The portal is a customized and curated marketplace experience for buyers and sellers of commercial real estate and is a specially adapted configuration of LightBox RCM technology for the Walker & Dunlop broker and investor community.

The W&D portal delivers an integrated source for marketing and managing Walker & Dunlop property listings to streamline transactions among deal participants. With tools and capabilities tailored to serve investors, sellers, and brokers during the deal process, the portal delivers efficiency, transparency, and insights.

"This portal is part of our overall strategy to reach our 'Drive to 25' goals," said Walker Harris, senior vice president and director of operations, Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales. "This solution is completely integrated with our internal systems and gives buyers easier access to real-time information and potential investments that are most relevant to them."

The W&D portal leverages the proven capabilities of industry-leading technology by LightBox RCM. W&D's portal configuration curates listings daily to facilitate the marketing and sales process. Brokers can set up, market, and close listings; investors can identify and source acquisition opportunities that meet their criteria; and sellers can evaluate investor activity for faster disposition.

"The combination of Walker & Dunlop's market position and LightBox RCM technology creates a powerful one-stop marketplace destination where sales professionals can better match buyers and sellers – a key differentiator in today's market," said Tina Lichens, General Manager of LightBox Capital Markets. "We're pleased to partner with Walker & Dunlop as it invests in technology-enabled solutions to accelerate growth and strengthen its brand," Lichens said.

About LightBox

LightBox is the leading provider of comprehensive and accurate commercial real estate information solutions. With a commitment to innovation, LightBox empowers industry professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions, reduce risk, and enhance efficiency across all aspects of real estate activities. Serving more than 20,000 customers, LightBox is the industry's leading partner in driving excellence and connectivity. The firm's clients comprise commercial and government agencies including brokers, developers, investors, lenders, insurers, technology providers, environmental consultants, valuation professionals, and various other location-reliant industries.

LightBox RCM is the global marketplace for buying and selling commercial real estate. From property marketing and due diligence, to bidding and closing, RCM increases the speed, exposure, and security of property and note sales. For more information, please visit: www.LightBoxre.com

Media contact :

[email protected]

SOURCE LightBoxRE