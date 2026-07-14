LightBox launches LightBox Property, creating a single asset record for commercial real estate

For the first time, owners, lenders, investors, and brokers can access a single asset-level record, replacing the manual work of piecing property data together deal by deal

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightBox, the leading provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and workflow solutions, today announced the launch of LightBox Property, a new LightBox Data product that creates one record for every commercial real estate asset.

A commercial real estate asset is often more complex than a single parcel. An industrial campus, for example, is bought and financed as one property but lives in the data as several separate parcel records. In other cases, a single parcel record may contain multiple structures, addresses, tenants, or uses. For years, professionals across the industry closed that gap by hand, one deal at a time. That work doesn't scale. As lenders track risk across whole loan books and investors compare thousands of properties at once, assembling the asset by hand stops working.

LightBox Property gives the entire market one place to start. Corporations, owners, investors, lenders, brokers, appraisers, developers, and environmental professionals all work from the same asset, with parcels, structures, ownership, boundaries, transactions, and history connected beneath it. From that record, customers can reach the full breadth of LightBox data or use the LightBox geocoder to organize their own data into the same property model. The work of defining a property happens once, at the asset level, instead of over and over in every workflow built on top of it.

"Everyone in this industry makes decisions about assets, but the data underneath them was never organized that way," said Eric Frank, Founder and CEO of LightBox. "A lender underwriting a property can now pull it as one collateral record, whether that asset spans multiple parcels, includes multiple structures, or represents only part of a parcel. That is a change in how the whole market works, and it is only the beginning of what a single asset record makes possible."

LightBox already sits beneath commercial real estate, connecting the parcel, structure, ownership, transaction, environmental, and location data the industry runs on, resolved through the LightBox ID. Through sustained investment in its unique data assets, LightBox has built one connected system for property intelligence, and the asset record is the natural consequence of that work. It is a record only LightBox can build.

While the industry's data resolves to the parcel, its decisions resolve to the asset. LightBox Property connects them.

"The real value of LightBox Property is that it gives customers a way to connect the property data they already have to a record they can actually use," said Caroline Stoll, General Manager, Data & Analytics at LightBox. "Most organizations are working with messy inputs across portfolios, systems, and third-party sources. With the LightBox geocoder and LightBox ID, those inputs can be resolved to a single asset, enriched with LightBox data, and connected back to their own workflows. That is what makes portfolio analytics, automation, and AI practical at scale."

LightBox Property continues a series of 2026 releases focused on CRE portfolio intelligence, following City Directories and Corporate Owner, each one moving the market toward a single, connected view of property.

The first release covers approximately 8.5 million curated properties nationwide and is available through the LightBox API and in LightBox Live.

To learn more or request access, visit www.lightboxre.com/data.

About LightBox

LightBox is the Decision Foundation for the Built World. For more than 30 years, it has helped commercial real estate professionals work from a clearer, more consistent view of property in a market long slowed by fragmented information. LightBox creates a connected property record that helps organizations move faster, reduce risk, and make better-informed decisions across real estate workflows. It gives organizations clarity they can stand on.

Visit us at www.LightBoxRE.com.

Further inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE LightBoxRE