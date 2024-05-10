LIGHTBOX LOWERS LAB-GROWN DIAMOND RETAIL PRICES BY UP TO 40 PERCENT

The lab-grown diamond jewelry brand reduces its price of lab-grown diamonds, streamlines product range and rolls out world-leading verification through GIA

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lightbox announced it has lowered the retail price of its lab-grown diamonds by up to 40 percent, providing a sparkling deal to consumers.

The brand's colorless DEF stones, featuring an excellent cut and VS clarity, are now $900 a carat, down 40 percent from $1,500. The price of lab-grown IJ color stones has been reduced by 37.5 percent from $800 to $500, and GH color stones are $600 a carat, representing a 25 percent reduction.

The move comes in response to changes in the fast-paced lab-grown diamond jewelry industry and Lightbox's continuing commitment to provide its customers with transparent and competitive pricing for its high-quality, 100% renewable energy grown lab-grown diamonds.

To provide enhanced value and confidence for buyers, Lightbox – which launched in 2018 – will provide independent and high-quality verification of all the brand's lab-grown diamonds through the GIA, the Gemological Institute of America. Established in 1931, the GIA has become synonymous with standards and quality in gemology.

Lightbox CEO Antoine Borde said: "Lightbox led the lab-grown diamond jewelry sector six years ago with its $800 a carat linear pricing, and, today, we are pleased to introduce even lower prices, that more closely align with current jewelry industry dynamics.

"Equally, we're very proud to be working with the GIA to verify the quality and consistency of our stones, which supports purchase confidence and allows us to continue our mission of providing clarity, transparency and value to our customers."

The quality verification approach with GIA provides independent third-party assessment of Lightbox laboratory-grown diamonds using a random sampling process. Starting with its DEF white round brilliant loose stones, a statistically significant sample in each production run will be graded to ensure the stones meet GIA's stringent quality criteria for color, clarity and cut, allowing for the entire batch to be verified and sold as Lightbox stones.

A downloadable GIA quality verification card will be available for each loose stone purchase, providing additional assurance that the lab-grown diamond has been produced to Lightbox's exacting quality standards. Stones will continue to carry the Lightbox inscription, invisible to the naked eye, to show they are Lightbox laboratory-grown diamonds.

ABOUT LIGHTBOX

Launched in 2018, Lightbox is an innovative lab-grown diamond company offering premium fashion jewelry at accessible prices. Built on more than 70 years of Element Six's ground-breaking science and patented technology, Lightbox manufactures its high-quality, lab-grown diamonds in pink, blue and white at its state-of-the-art facility in Gresham, Oregon, operated by Element Six staff, using 100% renewable wind energy. With a transparent and inclusive approach, Lightbox offers consumers extraordinary product at exceptional value. Learn more at lightboxjewelry.com.

