LightBox Powers Wyoming’s Continued Broadband Expansion for Rural and Underserved Communities

State Second in Nation to Receive Final Approval Under Federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program

NEW YORK and CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightBox, a leading provider of location-based data, will support Wyoming's landmark statewide broadband expansion by providing sophisticated location intelligence behind the state's new broadband service map. The State of Wyoming will utilize LightBox's enhanced maps and analytics to enable faster, more accurate deployment of high-speed broadband to rural and underserved communities, expanding a partnership that has supported Wyoming's broadband planning since 2022.

Wyoming is the second state in the nation to receive final approval under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the BEAD Program provides $42.45 billion in federal funding to expand high-speed internet nationwide, supporting economic growth and bringing essential connectivity to underserved regions. It builds on earlier federal investments, including funding from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act, to support last-mile broadband infrastructure.

Wyoming's broadband expansion projects supported through BEAD funding will focus on scalable, fiber-optic infrastructure capable of meeting current and future connectivity needs.

LightBox was selected by the State of Wyoming in 2022 to support the development of the state's broadband service map by providing the location intelligence foundation required to plan, validate, and execute statewide broadband expansion initiatives. In 2025, Wyoming expanded its relationship with LightBox to include enterprise use of LightBox SmartFabric Data across multiple state agencies. This expanded use enables those agencies to work from a consistent, connected location data foundation while enabling greater planning, analysis, and coordination across programs.

"Wyoming's final BEAD approval reflects years of disciplined planning and execution," said Chad Bolling, Broadband Manager for the State of Wyoming Broadband Office. "A reliable, transparent broadband mapping experience has been critical to this process, enabling us to visualize, validate, and act on location data with confidence. Our partnership with LightBox supports and strengthen the strong, connected data foundation we need to ensure we can deliver results efficiently and responsibly for communities across our state."

LightBox provides connected parcel, infrastructure, and location intelligence that can integrate with state systems and third-party datasets through a consistent identifier framework. This approach allows governments to plan infrastructure investments, coordinate across agencies, and scale programs without disrupting existing workflows.

"Wyoming has set a national example for how states can move quickly and responsibly to expand broadband access," said Caroline Stoll, General Manager of Data and Analytics at LightBox. "We are proud to support the State of Wyoming Broadband Office and the Wyoming Business Council by providing the location intelligence foundation that helps make these programs actionable. This work demonstrates how connected data and digital solutions can enable smarter infrastructure investment and long-term impact."

