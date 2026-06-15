Lightbridge Academy Celebrates International Mud Day on June 29, Proving That Messy Play is Serious Learning

National Child Care Franchise Celebrates with Research-Backed, Nature-Based Programming Across Participating Centers

ISELIN, N.J., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Mud Day, Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 200 centers either open or in development, is inviting children to dig in, get messy, and learn something extraordinary. On Monday, June 29, participating Lightbridge Academy centers nationwide will mark the global celebration with a full day of intentional, nature-based programming rooted in child development research and designed to build the skills children need to thrive.

Families Welcome: Saturday Pre-Event on June 27

Before the celebration kicks off on June 29, Lightbridge Academy will open its doors to families for a community pre-event at participating locations on Saturday, June 27. Families are invited to join the fun, witness the learning in action, and connect with the educators who bring Lightbridge Academy's curriculum to life every day. It is a chance for families to get muddy together and walk away with a deeper appreciation for what intentional early childhood education looks like outside the traditional classroom.

Research consistently shows that outdoor and nature-based play delivers significant benefits for young children's physical and mental health, cognitive development, and academic readiness. Sensory processing, the brain's complex work of interpreting touch, texture, movement, and the environment, is central to early childhood development. Activities like mud play directly support this process, helping children build neural pathways, regulate their responses, and develop the confidence to engage with the world around them.

"In a world that's changing faster than ever, the most future-ready skill we can give a child is the confidence to dig in — literally," said Gigi Schweikert, Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Academy. "International Mud Day is a perfect reminder that outdoor, hands-on learning isn't just fun; it's foundational. When a child takes a risk, gets their hands dirty, and beams with pride over a mud pie they made themselves, they're building the curiosity and resilience that no screen can teach. That's what it means to be innovators in early child care, and that's the Lightbridge Academy experience we're proud to share with families across the country."

Inside the Mud Day Curriculum

Lightbridge Academy's International Mud Day programming spans all age groups, from mobile infants to school-age summer campers, with developmentally appropriate activities designed and guided by trained early childhood educators. This year's activations include a Mud Run, Mud Art Studio, Muddy Recipes, Mud Journal, Mud Pies and Mud Bath Sensory Bins, and Mud Matters Displays. In addition, there will also be activities for children who prefer not to get messy, so everyone can join in on the fun.

The celebration doesn't end on June 29. Throughout the week, Lightbridge Academy classrooms will continue to embrace messy, hands-on experiences that encourage children to explore, experiment, and connect with the world around them.

Join the Celebration

Families are invited to attend the Lightbridge Academy Mud Day pre-event at participating centers on Saturday, June 27, before children celebrate in-center on Monday, June 29. To find a participating location near you, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com.

To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com. Learn more about franchise opportunities at LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise/.

ABOUT LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through Kindergarten. The company currently has over 200 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2026, the brand was included in Financial Times' Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list, awarded Franchise Business Review's Franchisee Satisfaction Award and ranked #129 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. In 2025, the brand ranked in Entrepreneur's list of Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owner, was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and ranked #248 in Franchise Times Top 400 list. For more information or to schedule a center tour, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com.

SOURCE Lightbridge Academy