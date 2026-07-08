Lightbridge Academy Reimagines the Family Experience with New Website and "Big Steps" Campaign

Top-Ranked Early Childhood Education Franchise Deepens Its Commitment to the Milestones That Matter Most

ISELIN, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 200 centers either open or in development, announces the launch of its fully redesigned website alongside the debut of its new "Big Steps" campaign, a brand initiative celebrating the everyday milestones that define the early childhood journey. Together, the two launches mark a significant investment in the family experience, both digitally and inside Lightbridge Academy centers nationwide.

A Website Built for the Way Families Actually Search

The redesigned site was built around one insight: working parents are searching for daycare and preschool on their phones whenever they have time, whether that is between meetings or during school pickups. Every element of the new experience was designed to meet families where they are and help guide them with clarity and ease.

Behind the experience is a more seamless path for families exploring child care options, making it easier to learn about Lightbridge Academy, find a nearby center, and take the next step with confidence. Built with working parents in mind, the new experience supports the way families search today and helps remove barriers along the journey from first interest to enrollment.

"Families are busy, and their time is valuable," said Gigi Schweikert, Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Academy. "This website redesign is our promise that finding and choosing Lightbridge Academy will be as easy as the decision itself. We have removed the friction so parents can focus on what matters: knowing their child is in the best possible hands."

Introducing the Big Steps Campaign: Celebrating Milestones That Matter

Alongside the website launch, Lightbridge Academy is introducing "Big Steps," a new brand campaign rooted in the belief that every milestone a child reaches deserves to be recognized, celebrated, and shared. Launching in centers beginning July 8, Big Steps is designed to deepen the emotional connection between families and their Lightbridge Academy community by honoring the everyday moments that matter most.

Big Steps brings that mission to life inside centers in two simple but meaningful ways. A trail of footprint decals greets families at the door, each one marking a milestone on the early childhood journey, a daily reminder that every arrival is part of something bigger. There is also a dedicated achievement display in every center that gives educators a place to spotlight the moments families treasure most, such as when a child ties their shoes for the first time, shares with a friend, or masters a new skill. These activations are designed to deepen the bond between families and their Lightbridge Academy community.

The redesigned Lightbridge Academy website is live now at LightbridgeAcademy.com. Families can explore programs, find a Lightbridge Academy daycare near them, and schedule a tour directly through the site. The Big Steps in-center experience launches at participating centers on July 8.

To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com. Learn more about franchise opportunities at LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise/

ABOUT LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, franchise owners, and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early childhood education, infant and toddler care, preschool, pre-K, and kindergarten programs for children six weeks through five years old. The company currently has over 200 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2026, the brand was included in Financial Times' Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list, awarded Franchise Business Review's Franchisee Satisfaction Award, and ranked #129 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. In 2026, the brand ranked in Entrepreneur's list of Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owner, was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and ranked #248 in Franchise Times Top 400 list. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's franchise opportunity, information on selling or converting an existing center, or a child care site to submit for review, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise.

SOURCE Lightbridge Academy