Lightbridge Academy Continues Growth Trajectory with Multiple Award Wins and Center Openings in Q1

The Brand Received Multiple Honors Throughout the Quarter, Reflecting Lightbridge Academy's Growing Prominence in the Early Child Care Industry

ISELIN, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises is on track to open its 100th location in Fall 2026 — a milestone that reflects the brand's accelerating national expansion. The brand is proud to celebrate its continuing growth with three grand openings and two new groundbreakings in the first quarter of 2026. Lightbridge Academy's commitment to supporting franchisees, centers, and families has helped demonstrate the strength of its franchise opportunity as it expands into new markets.

In addition to center growth, Lightbridge Academy is honored to receive several prestigious awards in 2026, including the Franchise Business Review's Franchise Satisfaction Award and ranking #129 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. Lightbridge Academy also earned a place on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, marking the third consecutive year the brand has been included in the ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast.

"Every award, every ribbon cutting, and every groundbreaking in the first quarter of this year represents a family who now has access to trusted, high-quality early education, and that's what drives us," said Gigi Schweikert, Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Academy. "The recognition we've earned only sharpens our focus on growing responsibly, and the first quarter of 2026 gave us every reason to believe we're delivering on that promise."

Growth Achievements:

In Q1, Lightbridge Academy celebrated the groundbreaking of its centers in Laurel, MD, and Ann Arbor, MI, further strengthening the brand's national footprint.

The brand marked the grand openings of its newest centers in Centerville, OH; Cypress, TX; and Greenville, SC, which marks the first Lightbridge Academy location to open in South Carolina.

Demonstrating its commitment to quality, all new Lightbridge Academy centers opened to rigorous accreditation standards. Every eligible center has either achieved accreditation or is actively working toward it—a powerful testament to the brand's steadfast commitment to delivering excellence in early childhood education and upholding the highest standards of quality and care.

Lightbridge Academy continues to accelerate growth through strategic market expansion, streamlined investor timelines supported by strong developer and broker relationships, and the targeted acquisition and conversion of high-quality second-generation sites, while continuously seeking additional development and brokerage partners to further expand the pipeline. Looking forward, Lightbridge Academy eagerly anticipates upcoming franchise signings, grand openings, and groundbreaking events in new and established markets. With a steadfast dedication, Lightbridge Academy expands its Circle of Care, delivering unparalleled educational opportunities to families across the country.

To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com. Learn more about franchise opportunities at LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise/

ABOUT LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, franchise owners, and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through Kindergarten. The company currently has over 200 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2026, the brand was included in Financial Times' Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list, awarded Franchise Business Review's Franchisee Satisfaction Award, and ranked #129 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. In 2025, the brand ranked in Entrepreneur's list of Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owner, was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and ranked #248 in Franchise Times Top 400 list. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's franchise opportunity, information on selling or converting an existing center, or a child care site to submit for review, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise.

SOURCE Lightbridge Academy