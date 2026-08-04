Lightbridge Academy Debuts Fast-Track Ownership Program to Fuel Franchisee Growth

Initiative Gives Qualified Entrepreneurs a Streamlined Path to Ownership Without the Traditional Development Timeline

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 200 centers either open or in development, announces the launch of its new Fast-Track Ownership Program, designed to give qualified entrepreneurs an accelerated path to franchise ownership.

An Accelerated Path, Without Starting From Scratch

The program offers exclusive ownership opportunities at multiple stages of development, from lease assignments and centers under construction to newly opened and established Lightbridge Academy centers. Instead of following the traditional development process, franchisees can step in further along the journey and focus on what matters most: growing their business and serving families in their communities.

"This program reflects our commitment to smart, sustainable growth," said Jim DiRugeris, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales at Lightbridge Academy. "By making ownership opportunities available at multiple stages of development, we're able to bring in strong operators more efficiently while continuing to expand access to high-quality early education."

What Fast-Track Ownership Includes

An accelerated path to franchise ownership

Exclusive ownership opportunities at multiple stages of development

Comprehensive training and streamlined onboarding

Ongoing operational, marketing, and franchise support

Backing of an established, award-winning educational child care franchise system

Where Opportunities Are Available Now

Fast-Track Ownership opportunities are now available in high-growth markets across Florida, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Texas, with opportunities ranging from lease assignments and centers under construction to newly opened and established operating child care centers. The program is ideal for first-time business owners seeking to start a child care franchise or find a daycare for sale, experienced entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and multi-unit franchise owners seeking to diversify their portfolio with a purpose-driven, early education business backed by an established franchise system.

To learn more about the Lightbridge Academy Fast-Track Ownership Program or explore current opportunities, contact Gabe Tucker at [email protected] or (732) 754-1368. To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com. Learn more about franchise opportunities at LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise/

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ABOUT LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, franchise owners, and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early childhood education, infant and toddler care, preschool, pre-K, and kindergarten programs for children six weeks through five years old. The company currently has over 200 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2026, the brand was included in Financial Times' Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list, awarded Franchise Business Review's Franchisee Satisfaction Award, and ranked #129 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. In 2026, the brand ranked in Entrepreneur's list of Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owner, was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and ranked #248 in Franchise Times Top 400 list. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's Fast-Track Ownership Opportunities, information on selling or converting an existing center, or a child care site to submit for review, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise.

SOURCE Lightbridge Academy