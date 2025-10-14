Lightbridge Academy Expands National Footprint in Q3 with Minnesota Groundbreakings and Continued Market Growth

Company Milestones in Q3 Reflect Commitment to Expanding Access to High-Quality Early Education Nationwide

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 200 centers either open or in development, is proud to announce its continued growth with its expansion into new markets in Champlin and Ramsey, MN. As a proven and thriving franchise model, Lightbridge Academy continues to attract investors and operators seeking a rewarding and impactful business venture.

"We are honored to expand into Minnesota in Q3 to meet the strong local demand for high-quality early education and care," said Gigi Schweikert, Chief Executive Officer at Lightbridge Academy. "This milestone reflects not only the dedication of our franchisees, who bring our mission to life every day, but also the trust families place in our programs. Together, we are committed to providing children with the foundation they need to thrive, while strengthening the communities we serve."

Growth Achievements:

In Q3, Lightbridge Academy celebrated the groundbreaking of its centers in Champlin and Ramsey, MN, further strengthening the brand's national footprint.

Lightbridge Academy also expanded its presence in existing markets, celebrating groundbreakings in Powell and Dublin, OH, and Tampa, FL.

The brand also marked the grand openings of its newest centers in Wake Forest, NC and Valhalla, NY.

Lightbridge Academy earned a prestigious industry accolade in Q3, jumping 26 spots to rank #248 in Franchise Times Top 400 list.

list. Demonstrating its commitment to quality, all new Lightbridge Academy centers opened to rigorous accreditation standards. Every eligible center has either achieved accreditation or is actively working toward it—a powerful testament to the brand's steadfast commitment to delivering excellence in early childhood education and upholding the highest standards of quality and care.

Lightbridge Academy continues driving significant growth through strategic market expansions, streamlined investor timelines facilitated by key partnerships like Single Tenant Net Lease (STNL), and the acquisition of second-generation sites. These initiatives enhance Lightbridge Academy's franchise model, solidifying its leadership in the dynamic educational child care sector. Looking forward, Lightbridge Academy eagerly anticipates upcoming franchise signings, grand openings, and groundbreaking events in new and established markets. With a steadfast dedication, Lightbridge Academy expands its Circle of Care, delivering unparalleled educational opportunities to families across the country.

To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com. For those interested in exploring franchise opportunities, or landlords, developers, or others with potential child care sites, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise/.

ABOUT LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through Kindergarten. The company currently has over 200 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2025, Lightbridge Academy was awarded the Franchise Business Reviews Franchisee Satisfaction Award, ranked #179 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and was ranked #248 in Franchise Times Top 400 list. In 2024, Lightbridge Academy was ranked #210 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and #274 on the Franchise Times Top 400. For more information or to schedule a center tour, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com.

