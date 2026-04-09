Lightbridge Academy Launches Partnership with Curious Jane

Fueling growth and innovation across the brand's 200 locations open and in development

LAKELAND, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curious Jane, a nationally recognized media and creative agency specializing in franchise and multi-location brands, has been named the preferred media partner for Lightbridge Academy across the 200 open and coming soon locations nationwide. The agency will lead local media strategy, planning and buying, helping Lightbridge Academy franchise locations achieve powerful, targeted marketing campaigns.

With more than 20 years of experience supporting franchise systems, Curious Jane helps brands scale with marketing that works at both the national and local level. Its strategic media approach helps franchise and multi-location systems build brand awareness that resonates locally while supporting individual owners with stronger launches and smarter visibility.

Through this collaboration, Curious Jane will manage integrated media planning and buying across Lightbridge Academy's digital and local channels. Each Lightbridge Academy location will benefit from data-driven targeting, strategic channel selection and campaigns designed to reach families at key-decision marking moments.

"Lightbridge Academy represents everything we value in a client partnership: a strong brand, passionate franchise owners and a deep commitment to families," said Lora Kellogg, CEO and president of Curious Jane. "As a media and creative agency built to support franchise growth, we're excited to bring our capabilities to Lightbridge Academy's networks and help locations connect with families in their communities."

"As we continue expanding into new communities, it's critical that each location launches with strong local awareness and a marketing strategy designed to drive enrollment," said Audrey Feci, vice president of new markets at Lightbridge Academy. "Curious Jane brings deep expertise in franchise marketing and a data-driven approach that supports individual owners while strengthening the overall brand. Their partnership will help our centers build momentum from day one and position them for sustained growth."

Lightbridge Academy continues to expand its footprint while maintaining its commitment to high-quality early childhood education and its signature Circle of Care philosophy. The partnership will help Lightbridge Academy strengthen its presence in local markets while connecting more families with trusted early education.

To learn more about Curious Jane's nationally recognized franchise marketing capabilities and team, please visit www.curiousjane.com.

ABOUT CURIOUS JANE

Curious Jane is a media and creative agency that helps brands grow through smart strategy, compelling creative and performance-driven media, building campaigns and brand platforms rooted in real audience data to drive meaningful results. The agency specializes in franchise and multi-location brands, combining national scale with local relevance and brings experience across health, beauty, wellness, retail, QSR, children's brands, home services and healthcare, industries where trust and everyday decisions are critical to growth. Recognized for both impact and momentum, Curious Jane has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and voted a top supplier by Entrepreneur, delivering everything from brand development to full-funnel media that helps brands stand out, perform and grow. For more information visit www.curiousjane.com.

ABOUT LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 200 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2026, Lightbridge Academy was awarded the Franchise Business Reviews Franchisee Satisfaction Award, ranked #129 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. In 2025, the brand ranked in Entrepreneur's list of Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owner, was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and ranked #248 in Franchise Times Top 400 list. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's franchise opportunity, information on selling or converting an existing center, or a child care site to submit for review, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise.

Contact: Danielle Crosby

[email protected]

863.646.2488 x232

SOURCE Curious Jane