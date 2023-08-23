Lightbridge Academy Pre-K Students Achieve 97% Proficiency in Kindergarten Readiness Assessment

Continuing To Lead The Educational Child Care Industry With Its High-Quality Programs, The Kindergarten Readiness Results Showcase Lightbridge Academy's Commitment to the Whole Child Education Approach

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Parents® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with nearly 70 open centers across the nation, achieve an unprecedented 97% proficiency rate in Kindergarten readiness skills according to a 2022-2023 Vine Assessment of four and five-year-old pre-kindergarteners across key learning domains. This result, which is 5% higher than in previous years, is a testament to Lightbridge Academy's commitment to the whole child educational approach which focuses on helping each child reach its fullest potential academically, socially, and emotionally.

Lightbridge Academy partnered with LifeCubby Vine Assessment to help its teachers observe and assess the developmental milestone each child achieves throughout the year. Utilizing the Vine Assessment, teachers actively observed and assessed children in the areas of Mathematics, Science, Literacy Knowledge & Skills, Language & Communication, Social/Emotional, Perception, Motor & Physical, Creative & Cultural Arts, and overall Approaches to Learning. The Vine Assessment is a developmentally appropriate early childhood assessment that aligns with the common core standards across all 50 states to ensure children's success in their future elementary years.

"This achievement not only reflects Lightbridge Academy's commitment to nurturing a passion for learning but also underscores the power of a well-rounded and engaging curriculum paired with our whole child approach," said Jennifer Romanoff, Vice President of Education and Training for Lightbridge Academy. "Many of the students tested this year were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic due to at-home restrictions for their first two years. The limited interactions resulted in some developmental delays. The ability for these children to actively engage in a group care environment and having fun learning, interacting, and developing is a testament to achieving a 97% proficiency in kindergarten readiness skills. It reflects the dedication of our educators who empower these young learners to thrive academically, emotionally, and socially in spite of early challenges."

Along with a focus on academics, Lightbridge Academy offers a whole-child educational approach that prioritizes the full scope of a child's developmental needs to ensure that every child reaches their fullest potential. Lightbridge Academy's proprietary Seedlings Early Childhood Education Curriculum utilizes theme-based lessons to strengthen your child's emerging skills in reading, writing, science, technology and math. Additionally, enrichment programs are available such as Spanish Sprouts, Signing Sprouts, Singing Sprouts, Yoga & Mindfulness, and Handwriting Without Tears® to expand on key building blocks that support its multi-sensory approach. Lightbridge Academy's approach can make all the difference in a child's self-esteem, desire to learn and setting a confident foundation for their elementary school years.

"Our interactive curriculum and Circle of Care philosophy ensure that children are nurtured and receive the best possible education through our whole child approach that focuses on the academic, emotional, social, and physical development of each child," said Gigi Schweikert, Chief Executive Officer at Lightbridge Academy. "The remarkable success we've achieved with a 97% kindergarten readiness results is a direct result of the commitment of our exceptional educators, the enthusiasm of our young learners, and the collaboration with our supportive families. Together, we're overcoming challenges and creating a place where children thrive, and parents can pursue their professional aspirations."

ABOUT LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Lightbridge Academy provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Lightbridge Academy follows enhanced health and safety measures with The Lightbridge Promise as the Gold Standard in the child care industry.

