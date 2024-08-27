Lightcast Acquires Talent Intelligence Provider Stratigens

With Stratigens' Talent Intelligence Software, Lightcast Expands Global Workforce Data Capabilities

MOSCOW, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast , a provider of trusted global labor market data, analytics, and expert guidance, announced today that it acquired Stratigens, a UK-based talent intelligence provider. Lightcast will add Stratigens' industry-leading team in data science and profiles data, offering customers an enriched understanding of the available talent supply in different markets. With the acquisition of Stratigens, Lightcast further solidifies its position as the most trusted source for comprehensive global labor market data.

Founded in 2017 by Alison Ettridge, Stratigens' team of data scientists compile insights and search analytics that help companies solve business challenges, including: identifying new skill pools; attracting and growing skillsets; understanding where to grow, relocate, or consolidate and retain talent; and supporting mergers and acquisitions. Since 2022, Stratigens has been leveraging its proprietary algorithms, combined with Lightcast's labor market data, to help companies like Stryker and EY make informed decisions about skills demand, talent, and locations to optimize their growth strategies.

"Lightcast and Stratigens share customer-centric philosophies," said Chris Kibarian, Lightcast CEO. "Alison's approach to helping customers make sense of the data with the solid platform her team built is consultative, high touch, and collaborative—she's a true partner. By coming together, we'll have even richer talent intelligence data to help more companies develop data-driven strategies for building a future-ready workforce."

Ettridge will join Lightcast as Director of Global Talent Intelligence.

"With Lightcast and Stratigens coming together, the depth of data quality and intelligence will enable companies to plan competitive talent and growth strategies," said Ettridge. "It's exciting that we're now able to offer customers the most well-rounded approach possible. Stratigens' creativity and willingness to support the client merged with the quality and resources within Lightcast is a winning combination."

In February, Lightcast announced an expansion of its global labor data to help business and talent leaders make better skills-based decisions regardless of geographies, languages, or job taxonomies.

"For years we've been focused on expanding our geographic footprint, providing our customers with a more holistic view of the global workforce," said JP Moran, Executive Vice President of Enterprise and Staffing at Lightcast. "With this acquisition, we're looking forward to increasing our presence in Europe and building upon the solid relationships Stratigens has made in the talent intelligence space."

Lightcast will be attending the Global Talent Intelligence Conference in September. Those attending can join Ettridge's Main Stage 2 session at 12pm CEST on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

For more on Stratigens, visit the Lightcast website: www.lightcast.io .

About Lightcast

Lightcast provides trusted global labor market data, analytics, and expert guidance that empowers communities, corporations, and learning providers to make informed decisions and navigate the increasingly complex world of work. With a database of more than one billion job postings and career profiles, our team provides best-in-class customer service with robust data, clear analysis, and expert guidance on skills, jobs, and opportunities. Lightcast is active in more than 30 countries and has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. The company is backed by global private equity leader KKR. For more, visit lightcast.io.

Press contact: Cara Christopher, [email protected] , 208-883-3500

SOURCE Lightcast