Lightcast Extends Global Data Footprint by 300%, Delivering the Industry's Largest Global Labor Market Coverage

Lightcast redefines global labor market intelligence with coverage spanning 165+ countries and 99% of the world's GDP

MOSCOW, Idaho, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast, the trusted provider of global labor market data, analytics, and workforce intelligence, today announced a major expansion of its international data coverage — growing from 41 to more than 165 countries and marking a 300 percent increase in global reach. This addition establishes Lightcast as the industry's most comprehensive source of global labor market intelligence.

The volume and granularity of labor market data across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East has been significantly increased in this expansion — adding more countries with rich data depth and breadth, comprehensive skill classification, and multilingual profile coverage than ever before.

"The expansion of our global data network represents a major step forward for workforce intelligence," said Chief Product Officer at Lightcast, Jennifer Seith. "We're not just adding countries — we're building a unified system that brings together supply and demand through standardized skills and roles to give clients the most complete and comparable view of the world's labor markets."

What's New

Job Postings: Expanded coverage from 41 to 165+ countries, offering clearer visibility into hiring activity and workforce demand worldwide.



Expanded coverage from 41 to 165+ countries, offering clearer visibility into hiring activity and workforce demand worldwide. Profile Analytics: Increased the de-duplicated and vetted profile coverage by 100+ million global profiles, providing far greater data coverage for strategic workforce planning and analysis around the world.



Increased the de-duplicated and vetted profile coverage by 100+ million global profiles, providing far greater data coverage for strategic workforce planning and analysis around the world. Lightcast Administrative Areas: Use of a geographic and occupation taxonomies aligned to local government definitions, enabling cross-border comparisons.



Use of a geographic and occupation taxonomies aligned to local government definitions, enabling cross-border comparisons. Global Search: Ability to search within global reports and quickly surface relevant insights.

These latest enhancements build on the strength of Lightcast's existing data infrastructure, further advancing the company's leadership in data superiority, freshness, and accuracy. Central to this foundation are Lightcast's expanding Workforce Estimation Models (WEMo), its comprehensive Lightcast Occupational Taxonomy (LOT), and its patent-pending multilingual translation model (MMT). Lightcast's MMT, for example, uses large-scale transformer models — a sophisticated class of generative AI — fine-tuned specifically on labor market data and enriched with deep linguistic expertise. Together, these innovations underscore Lightcast's commitment to delivering highly precise, real-time workforce intelligence to organizations worldwide.

Why It Matters

These enhancements give multinational corporations, educational institutions, and governments the confidence to make data-driven workforce decisions at scale. By providing broader coverage, more accurate skill and labor market insights, and real-time intelligence, organizations can reduce reliance on manual analysis, streamline strategic planning, and turn insights into actionable outcomes with confidence and precision.

PwC's 29th Global CEO Survey (2026) finds that only 30% of CEOs are confident about revenue growth in the year ahead — the lowest level in five years — reflecting the pressure leaders face as economic, geopolitical, and technological forces reshape the global business environment. As organizations operate in an increasingly complex global environment, workforce decisions require clear, consistent insight across markets. Lightcast provides a unified source of labor market intelligence, helping multinational leaders make informed workforce decisions with confidence.

The Industry's Benchmark

Lightcast's expanded global dataset, now covering 165+ countries that represents 99% of the world's GDP, cements its position as the leading provider of multi-lingual, comparable, and verified labor market data — helping clients see the full picture of the world's talent landscape with clarity and confidence.

Availability

Lightcast's expanded global dataset is available immediately through the Talent Analyst software platform, APIs, and Data Shares. New metadata in APIs and Talent Analyst will highlight country coverage, data completeness, and key attributes — providing clear visibility into the quality and depth of global labor market insights.

Organizations can learn more at https://lightcast.io/products/data/global-data

About Lightcast

Lightcast is a global leader in labor market intelligence, empowering smarter decisions for businesses, education institutions, and governments worldwide. With the world's most comprehensive database—spanning over 3 billion job postings, 600 million career profiles, and 100+ government sources—Lightcast delivers unparalleled insight into skills, jobs, companies, professional profiles, and workforce trends across 165 countries. Our proprietary taxonomies, advanced AI, and expert guidance transform complex data into clear, actionable intelligence.

Lightcast has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. Learn more at lightcast.io.

Press contact: JP Lespinasse

Phone: (208) 883-3500

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lightcast