Lightcast Named to TIME's Inaugural List of America's Top WorkTech Companies for 2026

Recognition highlights Lightcast's role in helping organizations navigate workforce transformation through labor market intelligence and skills data

MOSCOW, Idaho, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast, a global leader in labor market intelligence, today announced it has been named to TIME's inaugural list of America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026, developed in partnership with Statista.

The ranking recognizes organizations shaping the future of work through technology innovation, business performance, and industry impact. TIME and Statista evaluated more than 5,000 US companies that develop and deliver workplace technologies, assessing each organization across two primary dimensions: financial strength and industry impact. Companies were evaluated using a broad set of indicators, including revenue growth, funding data, product influence, market presence, and intellectual property. The final ranking identifies the top 250 companies in the nation.

The recognition reflects Lightcast's growing role as the data foundation for workforce strategy. Every day, employers, educators, policymakers, and economic development leaders rely on Lightcast's labor market intelligence to understand workforce trends, identify emerging skills, align talent strategies, and respond to rapid changes driven by technology and AI.

"As organizations face unprecedented shifts in skills demand, workforce mobility, and AI adoption, the need for trusted labor market intelligence has never been greater," said Timothy van den Broek, CEO of Lightcast. "We're honored to be recognized by TIME and Statista among the companies shaping the future of work. This recognition reflects our team's commitment to turning complex workforce data into actionable intelligence that helps leaders make smarter decisions about talent, skills, and economic opportunity."

The America's Top WorkTech Companies methodology is notable for its emphasis on both business performance and market influence. Statista's analysis examined thousands of companies across categories including HR technology, workforce management, employee experience, learning and development, and workplace operations. The research combined multiple data sources to evaluate each company's financial strength alongside its measurable impact on the evolving world of work.

For Lightcast, that impact is rooted in one of the world's most comprehensive collections of labor market data. The company continuously analyzes billions of labor market signals from job postings, career profiles, government sources, employer records, and education data to provide structured real-time visibility into workforce trends. These insights help organizations answer critical questions about talent availability, skills gaps, workforce planning, compensation, career mobility, and emerging occupations.

Lightcast's labor market intelligence powers workforce decisions for thousands of organizations worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, higher education institutions, workforce boards, economic development agencies, and governments seeking to align talent strategies with changing labor market realities.

Lightcast is the global leader in labor market intelligence, empowering smarter decisions for businesses, education institutions, and governments worldwide. With the world's most comprehensive database—spanning over 3 billion job postings, 1.2 billion career profiles, and 100+ government sources—Lightcast delivers unparalleled insight into skills, jobs, companies, professional profiles, and workforce trends across 165 countries. Our proprietary taxonomies, advanced AI, and expert guidance transform complex data into clear, actionable intelligence.

Lightcast has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. Learn more at lightcast.io

Press contact: JP Lespinasse

Phone: (208) 883-3500

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lightcast