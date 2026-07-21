Lightcast Announces Timothy van den Broek as CEO

Interim Appointment Becomes Permanent As Company Emphasizes a Customer Focus in Next Phase of Growth

MOSCOW, Idaho, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast today announced the appointment of Timothy van den Broek as Chief Executive Officer. Timothy has served as Interim CEO since December 2025, helping accelerate the company's next phase of growth through a relentless focus on customers, product innovation, operational excellence, and strategic execution.

"Timothy has demonstrated the kind of thoughtful, disciplined leadership that positions Lightcast well for its next chapter of growth," said Kyle Matter, Managing Director and Head of North America for KKR Global Impact. "His deep understanding of our customers, strong operational leadership, and long-term vision make him the right person to build on the company's momentum and continue expanding its impact."

Timothy assumes the role as Lightcast continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in labor market intelligence. Over the past year, the company has expanded its AI-powered product capabilities, grown its global data assets and partnerships, and continued helping thousands of organizations, including employers, educators, governments, and workforce leaders, navigate a rapidly changing world of work.

Timothy joined Lightcast in 2010 and has spent the past 15 years helping build the company from its headquarters in Moscow, Idaho, where he resides with his family. During that time, he served in various roles before becoming CEO, playing a key leadership role in the 2021 merger that created Lightcast and the successful integration of multiple strategic acquisitions. His leadership has helped expand the company's global reach, strengthen its product portfolio, and position Lightcast for its next phase of growth.

"The best companies are relentlessly focused on serving their customers," said Timothy van den Broek, CEO of Lightcast. "As the global labor market becomes more complex and changes faster than ever, driven by AI, demographic, and geopolitical shifts, our customers need trusted intelligence to navigate what's next. We will deliver for customers. I'm honored to lead Lightcast and our incredible global team as we continue helping organizations make smarter workforce decisions and create greater opportunities for workers and communities around the world."

About Lightcast

Lightcast provides the world's most comprehensive labor market intelligence, empowering smarter decisions for businesses, education institutions, and governments worldwide. With a database spanning over 3 billion job postings, 1.2 billion career profiles, and 100+ government sources, Lightcast delivers unparalleled insight into skills, jobs, companies, professional profiles, and workforce trends across 165 countries. Our proprietary taxonomies, advanced AI, and expert guidance transform complex data into clear, actionable intelligence.

Recognized as one of America's Top WorkTech Companies by TIME, Lightcast is regularly cited in top news outlets as the leading source of data and insights on AI, skills, and demographic shifts in the labor market.

Lightcast has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. Learn more at lightcast.io

Press Contact: JP Lespinasse

Phone: (208) 883-3500

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lightcast