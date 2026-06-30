Lightcast Survey Finds Organizations Increasingly Rely on Labor Market Intelligence to Navigate AI and Workforce Change

Lightcast Impact Report Shows Customers Use Its Data and Insights to Design Market-Aligned Educational Programs, Improve Partnerships with Local Stakeholders, and Expand Economic Mobility for Workers

MOSCOW, Idaho, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast, a global leader in labor market intelligence, today published its 2026 Impact Report, which showcases how employers, education institutions, workforce organizations, and communities are using data to create better outcomes for the people they serve, leading to a more aligned work ecosystem.

Read the full 2026 Impact Report here.

Drawing on a global survey of nearly 1,000 customers, the report finds that organizations increasingly rely on labor market data to make high-stakes decisions in a rapidly changing economy.

96% of respondents said Lightcast is important or essential to their work

85% said it has shaped their organization's strategic planning

89% of customers who use AI said Lightcast has become more critical as a trusted data source, or that they use Lightcast alongside AI

"As AI and automation, demographic shifts, and evolving skill needs disrupt and reshape the nature of work, Lightcast provides organizations with the tools they need to navigate these challenges," said Ken Mehlman, Co-Head of KKR Global Impact. "Lightcast's data enables companies, educators, and policymakers to adapt to changing workforce needs while helping workers and learners build skills throughout their careers. This report shows how customers are putting Lightcast insights into action."

The report highlights how organizations that use Lightcast data and insights are putting them to action for the people they serve.

Education institutions are using labor market intelligence to align programs with workforce demand and improve career outcomes for learners: 90% of education customers said Lightcast had some or major influence on program review decisions, and 74% reported influence on career advising. This has become even more important as institutions feel the pressure to improve education to career outcomes.

Public sector organizations are using data to build stronger regional economies and align stakeholders around workforce priorities: 71% of customers reported a better understanding of local labor market conditions, 66% reported increased collaboration with partner organizations, and 75% said Lightcast helped shape public policy decisions. Many states and regions are facing a workforce reshuffling with demographic challenges requiring them to be creative about their talent and business needs.

Enterprise organizations are using labor market intelligence to prepare for workforce change. The pace at which workers need new skills is increasing—32% over three years for the average job—and AI disruption has increased the pressure on businesses to optimize and refine their talent strategies. In the survey results, 67% of enterprise customers reported more instances where data-driven insights helped anticipate future trends, while 84% said Lightcast influenced significant hiring and recruitment decisions and 85% said it influenced strategic planning decisions.

"I have the privilege of seeing firsthand how organizations use labor market data to improve outcomes for workers, students, and communities" said Cara Christopher, Lightcast Chief Marketing Officer. "We're proud that our customers trust us with their most important decisions."

In addition to survey findings, the report features customer stories from organizations across education, government, workforce development, and enterprise, including UNESCO, the Harvard Project on Workforce, Providence Health, and Opportunity@Work. These examples demonstrate how labor market intelligence is helping leaders connect skills to opportunity, strengthen workforce strategies, and improve outcomes at scale.

Lightcast is a global leader in labor market intelligence, empowering smarter decisions for businesses, education institutions, and governments worldwide. With the world's most comprehensive database—spanning over 3 billion job postings, 1.2 billion career profiles, and 100+ government sources—Lightcast delivers unparalleled insight into skills, jobs, companies, professional profiles, and workforce trends across 165 countries. Our proprietary taxonomies, advanced AI, and expert guidance transform complex data into clear, actionable intelligence.

Recognized in TIME's 2026 America's Top WorkTech Companies and regularly featured in the NY Times, WSJ, Forbes, and CNBC, Lightcast is widely regarded as the go-to source with the leading data and definitive insights on AI, skills, and demographic shifts.

Lightcast has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. Learn more at lightcast.io

Contact: Cara Christopher

[email protected]

SOURCE Lightcast