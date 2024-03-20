Lightcast Publishes Inaugural Impact Report

How Lightcast Empowers Clients to Increase Diversity, Match Skills to Jobs, Create Connections and Make Better Decisions Post this

This report shares real-world applications of how labor market data is being put to work, and it explores how business, education, and community leaders are creating an impact in society. It features four key themes: serving diverse and underrepresented groups; making decisions for a future-ready workforce; improving connectivity across stakeholders; and using skills to better match people to jobs.

"The global labor force has undergone tremendous disruption over the past several years, and as it evolves, workers will need new skills to adapt," said Ken Mehlman, Co-Head of the KKR Global Impact Fund, which includes Lightcast. "These are critical challenges throughout the global labor market, and Lightcast is a major contributor to the solution. Its insights allow clients to understand the changing landscape of jobs and skills in order to create valuable career outcomes and real mobility."

Newly released in the report are the findings from a large-scale survey in which nearly 1,400 clients shared how Lightcast tools and insight have contributed to better outcomes throughout their organizations. These findings provide a quantitative, data-driven approach that has allowed Lightcast to better understand, and better illustrate the forces that are taking shape to move the labor market forward.

"One of our core principles is to 'never lose sight of the human behind the data,' and that's what inspired this report," said Cara Christopher, EVP of Marketing at Lightcast. "We're excited to show how all of our clients are creating an impact—not just in their own organizations, regions, and workforces, but collectively. We want to highlight these successes because we're passionate about delivering real impact in the labor market."

Highlights from the survey include clients using Lightcast to:

Close the equity gap: 71% of businesses report an increase in applicants from diverse or historically marginalized populations, and 71% of communities report these populations are better equipped with skills leading to well-paying jobs.

Develop a future-ready workforce: 78% of education providers and 77% of businesses reported an increase in using data-driven insights to anticipate future needs.

Match skills to work: Enterprises report increases in upskilling (60%) and reskilling (50%) their workforces with a clearer view of career pathways, and 72% of educators noted a rise in students selecting market aligned programs.

In addition to the survey findings, the report showcases customer stories and Lightcast research. This includes collaborative reports and case studies featuring UNESCO, Princeton University, The Ad Council and Opportunity@Work, J.B. Hunt, Npower, and others, showing how Lightcast data is contributing to better outcomes for workers without a college degree, women and people of color in tech, and students transitioning into the job market.

