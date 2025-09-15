Lightcast Releases 2025 Talent Attraction Scorecard: Celebrating a Decade of Talent Development Insights

Florida and Texas Top Rankings Again as Sunbelt and Mountain West Continue Talent Attraction Dominance

MOSCOW, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida has solidified its position as the nation's top state for talent attraction, with Texas close behind at No. 2, according to Lightcast's 2025 Talent Attraction Scorecard—marking a decade since the company first began tracking these critical workforce migration patterns.

This 10th anniversary edition reveals that the Sunbelt and Mountain West continue their dominance in attracting workers, with eight of the top 10 states located in these regions. Wyoming leapfrogged into the top 5 at No. 4, joining neighboring Idaho at No. 3, while Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and Montana round out the top 10 alongside the District of Columbia and Delaware.

"A decade ago, talent attraction was emerging as a new concept in economic development," said Josh Wright, Executive Vice President of Growth at Lightcast. "Today, it's become the foundation of regional competitiveness. With demographic shifts, remote work, and evolving worker preferences reshaping the landscape, data-driven talent strategies aren't just helpful—they're essential for community survival and growth."

Lightcast will be presenting this data tomorrow at the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Annual Conference in Detroit, offering attendees an inside look at the newest trends shaping US talent mobility. Wright will be joined by Cecelia Thompson, Executive Director at Action Greensboro, to share new findings on migration, education, and job growth trends—and how to turn those insights into action. The session will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 16.

Texas and Florida Lead Metropolitan Rankings

The dominance of Texas and Florida extends to the metropolitan level, where these two states claim eight of the top 10 large metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs). Texas claims three spots with Dallas-Fort Worth at No. 1, Austin at No. 2, and Houston at No. 6. Florida claims all seven of the remaining top 10.

Six Key Trends Shaping 2025 Workforce Migration

This year's scorecard identifies six critical trends driving talent attraction:

Sunbelt and Mountain West Dominance: Nineteen of the top 20 large metros are located in the Sunbelt, with only three of the top 50 metros of any size located outside these regions. Retirement Destinations Face Mixed Outcomes: Communities like The Villages, Florida (#1 mid-sized metro) benefit from retiree influx but face long-term workforce risks as populations age. Remote Work Transforms Competition: With 14% of workers now remote nationally—reaching 28% in places like Boulder, Colorado—communities must attract individuals, not just employers. Blue-Collar Worker Shortages: Fast-growing regions struggle to fill essential trades positions despite overall population growth, creating infrastructure and housing development bottlenecks. Tech Jobs Drive Diversification: Emerging tech hubs like Miami and Raleigh outperform traditional centers like San Francisco and Seattle in talent attraction. Anchor Institution Risks: While universities, hospitals, and military bases attract talent, over-reliance creates vulnerability to closures or downsizing.

Methodology and Measurement

The Talent Attraction Scorecard evaluates all 50 states and more than 900 metropolitan and micropolitan areas across seven equally weighted components: overall job growth, growth in college-level jobs, growth in blue-collar jobs, growth in high-earning jobs, regional competitiveness, attraction of earners, and attraction of prime-age talent (ages 25-54). It uses a combination of proprietary Lightcast data and government statistics including Census information that has been analyzed and refined by Lightcast.

Top 10 States for Talent Attraction:

Florida Texas Idaho Wyoming Nevada District of Columbia Arizona Delaware Utah Montana

Bottom 10 States for Talent Attraction:

Note: Including the District of Columbia in state rankings resulted in 51 total "states."

42. Massachusetts

43. Ohio

44. Indiana

45. Iowa

46. Minnesota

47. Wisconsin

48. Michigan

49. New York

50. Illinois

51. California

Top 10 Large MSAs (250,000+ population):

Dallas-Fort Worth - Arlington, TX Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos , TX Miami - Fort Lauderdale - West Palm Beach, FL Orlando - Kissimmee - Sanford, FL Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin , FL Houston - Pasadena - The Woodlands, TX North Port - Bradenton - Sarasota, FL Tampa - St. Petersburg-Clearwater , FL Lakeland - Winter Haven, FL Naples - Marco Island, FL

Bottom 10 Large MSAs (250,000+ population):

187. Rockford, IL

188. Springfield, MA

189. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI196. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

190. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

191. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

192. Pittsburgh, PA

193. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

194. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN

195. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

196. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Top 10 Mid-Sized MSAs (100,000-250,000 people)

Wildwood - The Villages, FL St. George, UT Cheyenne, WY Panama City - Panama City Beach, FL Punta Gorda, FL Anderson Creek , NC Jacksonville, NC Bozeman, MT Sebastian-Vero Beach-West Vero Corridor, FL Coeur d'Alene, ID

Top 10 Small MSAs (50,000-100,000 people)

Jefferson, GA Edwards, CO Heber , UT Fort Leonard Wood, MO Granbury, TX Cedar City, UT Hinesville, GA Palestine, TX Pahrump, NV Starkville, MS

The complete rankings and interactive analysis tools are available at lightcast.io/talent-attraction-scorecard-25-full-rankings

About the Scorecard's Impact

Over the past decade, the Talent Attraction Scorecard has evolved from highlighting an emerging trend to providing essential intelligence for economic development strategies. Communities using Lightcast data have successfully leveraged insights to secure millions in investment, develop targeted workforce programs, and build compelling cases for business attraction and retention.

"The Talent Attraction Scorecard isn't just about where communities stand; it's about providing the roadmap for where they want to go," Wright added. "After 10 years of tracking these patterns, we're seeing communities use this data not just to understand migration, but to actively shape their economic futures."

