Lightcraft International Market Debut

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leslie Lightcraft Co. will be making its international market debut at the 60th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) October 30 – November 3.

The international show exhibits a vast array of the industry's latest boats and yachts of all sizes, worldwide debuts, plus a medley of marine products and accessories to enhance the nautical lifestyle. From yacht builders and designers to exotic cars and brokerage yachts, this backdrop will be the launch pad for the Leslie Lightcraft's Mark I luxury paddle boards.

"We are thrilled to be able to attend this year's landmark show at one of the top international yacht shows behind Monaco and Sydney," states Christopher Leslie, owner of Leslie Lightcraft Co. Look for the Leslie Lightcraft booth at the entrance of the show at Nautical Venture's AquaZone™. The AquaZone™ is a one-of-a-kind 30'x 60', 40,000-gallon freshwater pool, world-famous with an established reputation as the go-to place to experience cutting edge marine products including kayaks, SUP's, yacht toys, and more. If it's new and exciting in the boating industry, it's at the AquaZone. It's the only place where showgoers can view the Lightcraft in action, demoed by trained models and professional staff.

"Our relationship with Nautical Ventures will benefit Leslie Lightcraft Co. as we will be available not only to the Florida markets, but will be now be open to international yacht and resort entities around the world," says George Finch, Director of Distribution. Director of Finance, Preston Armistead reports, "There will be several tired price packages available at the show as incentive to the attendees."

Leslie Lightcraft Co., founded by a former NASA Mission Control team member formally opened a pre-sale event via their website, leslielightcraft.com in May of 2019. "Buyers will still have the option to purchase a Lightcraft at a discounted price during the show as our industrial molds are being finished and full-scale production of the product is set to begin in January of 2020," says Armistead.

"We feel extraordinarily privileged to be in such as show so early in our history. Things continue to trend upward for the Leslie Lightcraft Co.," cites Leslie. "Come meet the Lightcraft team at FLIBS!"



For more information about Leslie Lightcraft Co. or to see designs, history and plans of the newly founded company, visit them at www.leslielightcraft.com. For information about Nautical Venture's AquaZone™, visit: https://www.flibs.com/en/experience/seminars/aquazone.html

