Lightedge Achieves AWS Small and Medium Business Competency

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightedge, an AWS Premier Partner specializing in managed cloud, hybrid infrastructure, and modernization services, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Small and Medium Business (SMB) Competency.

The AWS SMB Competency validation recognizes AWS Partners that have demonstrated technical expertise and customer success in delivering solutions tailored to the unique needs of SMBs.

To achieve this specialization, AWS SMB Competency Partners must undergo rigorous technical validation and assessment of their AWS SMB solutions and practices, including review of architecture and SMB customer case study details.

"This new competency designation confirms Lightedge as an expert who understands the unique needs SMBs and further affirms Lightedge's consistent commitment to providing customer centric solutions," said James Roarty, Chief Cloud Officer at Lightedge.

"Through our continued work with AWS, Lightedge helps organizations modernize with confidence, connecting critical workloads to cloud innovation while maintaining operational continuity and creating opportunities for growth."

AWS Competency partners are vetted for architecture quality, proven deployments, and validated case studies, giving business leaders confidence that they are selecting a partner aligned to real-world outcomes.

The AWS SMB Competency further validates Lightedge's ability to help growing organizations modernize infrastructure, strengthen security, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate cloud adoption with confidence.

This recognition reinforces Lightedge's broader AWS strategy of helping organizations modernize critical environments, improve operational resilience, and unlock cloud innovation while reducing risk and complexity.

"This competency validates our ability to help SMB customers adopt, operate, and optimize AWS with the same level of expertise, governance, and support we provide across complex enterprise environments." – Aileen Curtin, Director of Cloud Center of Excellence at Lightedge.

With extensive experience supporting mission-critical environments across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, Lightedge helps organizations accelerate value on AWS while reducing risk and operational complexity.

In addition to its AWS SMB Competency designation, Lightedge is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, an AWS-validated MSSP, and holds multiple AWS competencies including:

L1 MSSP Security Competency

DevOps Consulting Competency

Healthcare Consulting Competency

Migration and Modernization Consulting Competency

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SOURCE Lightedge