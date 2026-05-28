Lightedge Expands IBM Hybrid Cloud Portfolio with Support for IBM Power Virtual Server

Nation's Largest Private IBM Power Cloud Provider Adds IBM Cloud's PowerVS to Deliver Unmatched Flexibility for IBM i and AIX Customers

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightedge, operator of the nation's largest private IBM Power Cloud by number of LPARs, today announced the integration of IBM Power Virtual Server (PowerVS) into its core hybrid cloud offering. The expansion further solidifies Lightedge's position as the definitive partner for enterprises running mission-critical IBM Power workloads, giving IBM i and AIX customers a seamless path to any infrastructure destination — private, hybrid, or public cloud.

IBM Power Virtual Server is IBM's cloud-based infrastructure service that delivers the performance and reliability of Power hardware with on-demand service in the IBM Cloud. Incorporating PowerVS alongside its existing private IBM Power Cloud, Lightedge can offer customers a wider array of options, tailored to their most critical workloads — whether that's on-premises, in Lightedge's private IBM Power environment, or extended into IBM Cloud via PowerVS.

One Partner for Every IBM Midrange Journey

Lightedge's IBM Power Cloud has long been the infrastructure backbone for some of North America's most demanding IBM i and AIX environments. With the addition of PowerVS support, Lightedge now offers IBM midrange customers a single, trusted partner capable of supporting every tier of a modern hybrid cloud strategy — from managed colocation and private cloud to IBM's global public cloud footprint through PowerVS.

The integration is designed to eliminate the complexity organizations face when managing IBM Power environments across multiple providers and platforms. Lightedge handles the strategy, migration, management, and ongoing optimization — regardless of where the workload ultimately lives.

"For years, Lightedge has been the go-to destination for IBM Power customers who needed enterprise-grade infrastructure paired with deep platform expertise. Adding IBM Power Virtual Server to our portfolio is a natural extension of that commitment. Our clients no longer have to choose between the control of a private IBM Power environment and the flexibility of IBM Cloud — they can have both, managed by a single partner who knows IBM Power inside and out. That's a level of optionality no one else in the market can match."

— Dale Levesque, SVP of Product, Lightedge

Strengthening a Leading Alliance

The launch reflects Lightedge's deepening relationship with IBM and its ongoing investment in the IBM Power ecosystem. Lightedge has built its IBM practice around a full-stack approach — from infrastructure and managed services to disaster recovery and application modernization — and the addition of PowerVS extends that stack into IBM's global cloud.

"Our alliance with IBM is central to how we deliver value for our customers. IBM Power Virtual Server opens up a new dimension of flexibility for IBM i and AIX workloads, and we've worked hard to make that capability fully accessible through Lightedge's managed services model. Whether a client is evaluating PowerVS for burst capacity, disaster recovery, or a full workload migration, they can trust Lightedge to architect, execute, and manage the entire journey."

— Hannah Duce, VP of Alliances and Channel, Lightedge

Key Benefits of Lightedge's IBM Power + PowerVS Offering

Unmatched optionality: Support for IBM i and AIX workloads across private IBM Power Cloud and IBM Power Virtual Server — all managed by a single provider.

Largest private IBM Power Cloud: Lightedge operates the nation's largest private IBM Power Cloud by number of LPARs, providing proven scale and deep IBM expertise.

Seamless hybrid cloud integration: IBM Power Virtual Server integrates natively with IBM Cloud services, connecting Power workloads to modern cloud-native tools, AI capabilities via IBM Watsonx, and enterprise applications.

End-to-end managed services: Lightedge's IBM Power team manages the full lifecycle — cloud strategy, migration, ongoing operations, backup, and disaster recovery.

Business continuity and resilience: IBM i and AIX customers can leverage PowerVS as a warm disaster recovery target or burst capacity environment, with Lightedge managing failover and recovery.

Organizations looking to explore IBM Power Virtual Server or expand their IBM Power environment with Lightedge can visit lightedge.com/ibm or contact a Lightedge IBM specialist directly.

About Lightedge

Lightedge is a leading provider of secure hybrid cloud, managed services, and data center solutions trusted by organizations across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond. With data centers spanning 13 locations across the U.S. and Europe, and a portfolio that includes colocation, private cloud, public cloud management, IBM Power Cloud, security and compliance, and disaster recovery services, Lightedge delivers the infrastructure expertise and white-glove service modern enterprises need to compete. Lightedge operates the nation's largest private IBM Power Cloud by number of LPARs and is an IBM Platinum Business Partner. For more information, visit lightedge.com.

SOURCE Lightedge