Lightedge Expands Kansas City Footprint with Acquisition of 3MW Tier III Data Center

Fully Pre-Leased and ROFR'd Facility Signals Lightedge's Deepening Commitment to the

Kansas City Market

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightedge, a leading provider of secure hybrid cloud and colocation solutions, today announced the acquisition of a 3 megawatt (MW), Uptime Institute Tier III certified data center in Kansas City, Missouri. The turnkey facility, a net-new addition to Lightedge's Kansas City presence, arrived fully pre-leased and with Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) already in place, underscoring the region's extraordinary demand for enterprise-grade infrastructure and Lightedge's ability to move quickly to meet it.

The acquisition adds meaningful powered capacity to Lightedge's existing Kansas City footprint and continues the company's pattern of disciplined, market-driven growth, bringing world-class infrastructure to the enterprises that need it most, in the markets where Lightedge already has deep roots.

"Kansas City is a critical market for Lightedge and for our customers. The demand we are seeing from enterprises across the region is exceptional, and this facility was fully committed before we even opened the doors. That tells you everything you need to know about the health of this market and the trust our customers place in us. We are proud to deepen our commitment here and continue delivering the infrastructure, compliance posture, and operational excellence Kansas City businesses depend on."

— Rob Carter, Chief Executive Officer, Lightedge

A Turnkey, Tier III Facility Built for Enterprise Demands

The newly acquired Kansas City data center is Uptime Institute Tier III certified, delivering concurrent maintainability and N+1 or 2N redundancy across power, cooling, and networking. As a turnkey facility, the site required no capital buildout upon acquisition, and Lightedge customers can take advantage of the expanded capacity immediately.

Key facility attributes include:

3MW of critical IT load capacity

Uptime Institute Tier III Design Certification: concurrent maintainability and redundant distribution paths

Turnkey readiness: fully operational upon acquisition with no retrofitting required

100% pre-leased at acquisition with Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) in place for all tenants

Dual utility feeds and independent distribution paths supporting always-on operations

Enterprise-grade physical security and environmental controls

As with all Lightedge facilities, the company will deploy its full portfolio of compliance certifications and managed services capabilities at the Kansas City site, including HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 1 & 2, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, NIST, and more, enabling customers in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government to operate with confidence.

Doubling Down on Lightedge's Core Footprint

This acquisition is not about planting a flag in a new geography. It is about serving Kansas City customers better and at greater scale. Kansas City is home to a vibrant and growing concentration of financial services firms, insurance companies, healthcare organizations, and logistics providers, all of which require the security, redundancy, and compliance depth that Lightedge brings to every facility it operates.

This announcement follows a period of sustained expansion for Lightedge. In early 2024, the company entered the Minneapolis market with the acquisition of a 76,000-square-foot, 3.6 MW Tier III data center in Chaska, Minnesota. Later in 2024, Lightedge acquired Connectria, one of the world's largest IBM Power Systems cloud hosting providers and an AWS Premier Tier Services partner, adding six data center locations to its portfolio. Lightedge also renewed 10 compliance certifications and added three new ones, CJIS, ITAR, and ISO 27701, furthering its position as the compliance leader among mid-market infrastructure providers.

Since GI Partners' investment in Lightedge in 2021, the company has now made five acquisitions, added multiple data centers across its footprint, expanded network capacity tenfold, and upgraded its cloud portfolio, all with an eye toward delivering the most secure, compliant, and reliable infrastructure available to enterprises in the markets it serves.

About Lightedge

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, Lightedge is a leading provider of secure hybrid cloud, colocation, and managed services. Lightedge owns and operates purpose-built data centers across the United States, serving enterprises in highly regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and government. Backed by GI Partners, Lightedge delivers best-in-class infrastructure with an industry-leading compliance portfolio and a deep commitment to the communities and markets it serves. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com.

SOURCE Lightedge