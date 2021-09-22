LightEdge Announces Acquisition of Cavern Technologies, Inc.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge, a leading provider of colocation, cloud and managed service solutions, today announced the acquisition of Cavern Technologies, a premier enterprise-grade data center provider in Kansas City.

Cavern Technologies was founded in 2007 as the area's first colocation data center and is Kansas City's largest colocation provider today. The natural limestone environment of Cavern's underground facility serves as a fortress of security and resiliency for customers. Cavern provides a unique value proposition for mid-market to Fortune 1000 enterprises across the Midwest, offering customizable private suites for customers with two to 200+ cabinets.

Jim Masterson, CEO of LightEdge, said, "This is the first acquisition under our new ownership by GI Partners, and we are very pleased to acquire an outstanding company such as Cavern to expand our existing footprint in Kansas City. John Clune and his team have built a tremendous brand and reputation in the market. This acquisition unlocks new opportunities for us and further positions LightEdge as a leading infrastructure provider in the Midwest. We are actively looking to expand our presence throughout the U.S. and are excited about the prospect of future acquisitions."

John Clune, co-founder and CEO of Cavern Technologies, said, "We have built a data center business with high-quality capacity, a differentiated service offering and an outstanding customer base. Our uniquely secure, easy-to-access underground facility provides customers with all the options they need for their colocation and connectivity requirements, and we are proud to now be an integral part of LightEdge. With this combined synergy, we look forward to better serving Cavern's existing customers with a full suite of cloud and managed services, plus data center capacity in four additional markets."

Xiao Tsai, Principal of GI Partners, which acquired LightEdge earlier this month said, "We are excited to support LightEdge's expansion in Kansas City, one of the fastest-growing markets in the Midwest for colocation demand. The acquisition accelerates LightEdge's vision to be the leading hybrid-IT infrastructure platform serving Tier II markets in the Midwest."

About Cavern Technologies, Inc.

Cavern Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of customized private data center suites and network/cloud connectivity solutions that enable enterprise clients' hybrid-IT ecosystems. Located 125-feet underground in a 3-million-square-foot facility, Cavern is designed to meet the specialized power, cooling, security and connectivity requirements companies need to support their mission-critical business processes. Cavern holds several certifications, including SSAE 18 SOC 1® Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2®, PCI and HIPAA. Cavern provides clients with a value proposition focused on minimizing the total cost of ownership of their data center, interconnection and hybrid-IT needs. For more information, visit www.caverntechnologies.com.

About LightEdge

LightEdge Solutions is a leading hybrid cloud and colocation service provider with seven purpose-built data centers across the Midwest and Texas. With 25 years in business, LightEdge offers a full stack of best-in-class services delivering unbeatable uptime, security, and flexibility for businesses' mission-critical IT. Their premier colocation, cloud, disaster recovery, and security solutions are designed to support complex hybrid IT deployments and audited against the industry's top global security and compliance standards. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com.

