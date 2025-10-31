Lightedge Becomes New VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Tier Partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program

Lightedge Helps Customers Modernize Infrastructure, Accelerate Innovation, and Improve Business Resiliency with Managed VMware Cloud Foundation Services

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightedge today announced the company is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for the United States. Lightedge will help mutual enterprise customers to innovate by adopting VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure. Lightedge will deliver new managed VMware Cloud Foundation private cloud services, including sovereign cloud services that support data residency and other jurisdictional controls.

"Earning a place as Pinnacle Tier in Broadcom's Advantage Partner Program underscores the trust Broadcom places in Lightedge's ability to deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions," said Rob Carter, CEO of Lightedge. "Our clients rely on us to provide flexibility and choice, and we're continuing to expand our VMware capabilities while advancing containerized and AI-native technologies that align with both Broadcom's vision and our clients' long-term strategies."

VCF is the platform for the modern private cloud, providing customers a consistent cloud operating model spanning data centers, edge, and managed cloud infrastructure from VCSP partners. VCF combines the agility and scalability of public cloud with the security, performance, architectural control, and total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits of an on-premises environment. VCF delivers a single unified platform that supports all applications—traditional, modern, or AI—with consistent operations, governance, and controls across the private cloud environment.

"As a Pinnacle partner, Lightedge's expertise, experience, and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers to adopting a modern private cloud," said Abhay Kumar, Global Head of Managed Services in the VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. "With VCF, customers benefit from a modern private cloud that accelerates innovation, controls cloud costs, and enables sovereignty and security with data control that supports better compliance and cyber resilience at scale. Our trusted VCSP Pinnacle partners help our mutual customers unlock all of the value from the VCF platform."

Pinnacle is the highest program level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner program. Pinnacle partners are Broadcom's most invested and strategic partners, boasting extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements, and broad international coverage. Holding Pinnacle status signifies a partner's deep technological know-how and proficiency in addressing the most intricate customer issues.

Commitment to a Hybrid, Client-First Strategy

Lightedge's hybrid approach remains central to its mission of delivering client-first cloud solutions. The company's platform integrates Broadcom's evolving VMware cloud infrastructure technologies with complementary capabilities ensuring clients can deploy and manage workloads seamlessly across private, public, and edge environments.

"Our strategy is intentionally hybrid because our clients demand optionality," Carter continued. "Lightedge's goal is to provide the right solution for each workload. Our focus will always be on empowering customers with choice, security, and the ability to innovate at their own pace."

Aligned with Broadcom's Priorities

Under Broadcom, VMware's product focus emphasizes AI-optimized infrastructure, container-native modernization, and a simplified unified cloud operating model —all of which complement Lightedge's own roadmap and investment strategy. Lightedge is focused on extending its managed cloud capabilities to help clients capitalize on these advancements while maintaining compliance and performance in regulated industries.

With enterprise-class data centers across the United States and Europe , Lightedge provides secure, compliant, and resilient infrastructure for organizations in healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing .

About Lightedge

Lightedge is a leading provider of compliant hybrid cloud, colocation, and managed services. With a focus on security, compliance, and performance, Lightedge helps organizations in regulated and mission-critical industries modernize their IT infrastructure with confidence. Through its network of data centers, Lightedge delivers hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of enterprise IT.

