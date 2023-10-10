LightEdge Launches Enhanced Highly Secure, Transparent Enterprise Cloud Offering for Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Deployments

News provided by

LightEdge Solutions Inc

10 Oct, 2023, 08:28 ET

Fundamentally Secure, Resilient & Always On Network Backs Updated LightEdge Cloud Solution

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge, a leading provider of secure cloud and colocation for nearly three decades, launches its most powerful cloud offering to date. LightEdge Cloud combines the scalability and efficiency of the public cloud with enhanced security typically associated with the private cloud, layering in the company's robust connectivity suite and expertise in compliance for highly regulated industries. Backed by a 100% uptime guarantee and a team of cloud engineers who continuously monitor and address performance vulnerabilities, LightEdge Cloud enables a more secure, customizable enterprise cloud experience with co-management and full transparency.

"The enterprise leaders we work with today want cloud management they can trust, with a high degree of visibility and security," said LightEdge CEO Jim Masterson. "We developed our LightEdge Cloud solution after many conversations with CIOs and IT leaders who need digital infrastructure that fuels their innovation and modernization instead of inhibiting it. And they need it rooted in security, observability, and compliance attestation, which is what LightEdge is known for. The LightEdge Cloud supports any enterprise workload with a solution that's scalable, transparent, and — above all else — incredibly secure."

Key features of LightEdge Cloud include:

  • End-to-end management by leading data center and cloud engineers trained to identify and address performance vulnerabilities with OS management and patching
  • Spend optimization with consistent, transparent pricing, and zero technical debt (no data egress fees, per-IP costs, or surprise billing either)
  • Capabilities to support all enterprise workloads, including VMware-based, IBM-based, and container-based workloads
  • Integrated VMware Cloud Director portal, which provides full transparency so customers can easily observe, monitor, and manage their multi-cloud environments
  • Enhanced visibility and security features — including microsegmentation, virtual firewall, built-in DDoS protection, and load balancing capabilities
  • All backed by the scalable, redundant, and highly secure network that LightEdge has spent more than 25 years perfecting

"So many enterprise leaders have had a complicated relationship with the cloud over the past few years," said Dale Dawson, VP of Product at LightEdge. "We built the LightEdge Cloud to reverse that trend. The LightEdge Cloud offers the same benefits of any public cloud, but at a more cost-effective and transparent price point, with a full team of cloud experts ready to jump in as needed. In short, we serve as an extension of your in-house IT team without breaking the bank, simplifying your cloud migration and management."

LightEdge Cloud enables innovation by more securely delivering enterprise workloads, supported by proven cloud infrastructure and management solutions from VMware and Dell Technologies. To learn more, click here.

About LightEdge
LightEdge is the leader in secure cloud and colocation services for organizations who value 100% uptime for their mission critical workloads. LightEdge is the public cloud tailored for your organization's unique needs for all your workloads, without the costs and complexity typically associated with other public clouds. Everything we do is rooted in industry-leading security, observability, and compliance attestation to keep your data safe.

Founded in 1996, LightEdge supports over 1,300 clients with unmatched security, uptime, transparency, and support. Our client-centric approach prioritizes understanding each business' unique goals to deliver the right cloud for every workload and bridge the gap between multi-cloud environments.

For more information, visit www.lightedge.com.

SOURCE LightEdge Solutions Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.