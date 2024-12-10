Lightergy and LGQ to Partner with Canon Marketing Japan

According to the Federation of Electrical Power Companies of Japan (FEPC), Japan depends on imports for 94% of its primary energy supply, resulting in energy infrastructure vulnerable to supply shocks. CMJ intends to purchase a significant volume of residential and utility-scale energy storage systems (ESS) from LGQ to launch Japan's most advanced VPP network in 2026 upon successful completion of an evaluation and preparation period. This VPP system will help establish a robust and emergency-ready energy infrastructure for the Japanese grid by stabilizing Japan's energy demand and supply, reducing Japan's dependency on energy imports, and ensuring reliable emergency backup.

Lightergy and LGQ have a strong track record of North American battery production, developing products with superior performance and economics in comparison to other battery solutions—including longer life cycle, higher rates of performance and reduced costs. CMJ fields extensive marketing capabilities in Japan and can build a value chain that covers both business and consumer sectors. The collaboration between these companies will place Lightergy/LGQ's energy storage systems (ESS) across Japan's residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications to establish one of the most advanced VPP systems in the world.

"We are excited for this memorandum and the coming work we will be doing with Canon Marketing Japan," said Michael Epstein, President and CEO of Lightergy. "To have a company of CMJ's global recognition announce its intent to partner with us is a validation of the innovative work we have been doing in battery storage technology since 2007, in both the defense industry and commercial space. This is the first step to expand our mass production of batteries and ESS at our LGQ facility."

In addition, the agreement aims to establish a cooperative framework with support from the Government of Canada for importing products to Japan. What's more, LGQ plans production for export from its facility in Shawnigan, Québec, a region known to be abundant in materials that support clean energy.

"Leading edge applications for the Japanese market will be demonstrated in 2025," commented Guy Laliberte, Chief Operating Officer of LGQ. "After a successful evaluation, the full-scale launch is planned to occur in 2026, affirming CMJ's sustainability initiative. With batteries powered by Lightergy and LGQ's technology, CMJ will establish one of the most advanced—perhaps the most advanced—VPP systems in the world."

Lightergy was originally founded in 2002 as Compact Power Inc., dba Lightening Energy. The company began its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense in 2007, focusing on innovations such as providing near-instantaneous charging and discharging, which enables ultra-rapid recharging. Lightergy also has continued to develop advances in LFP-based BESS technology, producing numerous systems and applications. Today, the company specializes in products that prioritize performance, safety, security, and reliability in even the most demanding operating environments.

About Lightergy

Lightergy is a North American-based Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) company that's changing the economics of electrification and safeguarding the future of power. Since 2007, our advances in energy storage systems have been proven to transform the efficiency, cost, security and safety of energy for generations to come. In conjunction with its wholly owned manufacturer, Lightening Grid Québec (LGQ), Lightergy deploys advanced LFP-based technologies that enable sustainable energy infrastructures at a fraction of the cost of alternatives, across a wide array of residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications. Ultimately, we help organizations of all kinds accelerate their energy transition for themselves and the communities they serve.

SOURCE Lightergy