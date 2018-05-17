Lighthouse Bank Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE BANK:

Lighthouse Bank is a highly rated locally owned and operated full-service commercial bank with offices in Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties. The Bank's headquarters are located at 2020 North Pacific Avenue in Santa Cruz, CA. The Bank's Silicon Valley office is located at 19240 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional personalized service and access to decision makers who are close at hand. Lighthouse Bank's unique worldwide ATM fee waiver program, complimentary business courier service and remote deposit capture product expand the Bank's geographical reach throughout Santa Cruz County and the Silicon Valley.

Lighthouse Bank stock is actively traded via the Bank's market makers and online and full-service brokerage providers under the symbol LGHT. More information on the Bank's stock and historical financial performance may be located on the Bank's website at www.lighthousebank.net or by calling 831-600-4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Housing Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

The attached release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuation in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lighthouse-bank-announces-appointment-of-interim-cfo-300650797.html

SOURCE Lighthouse Bank

Related Links

http://www.lighthousebank.net

