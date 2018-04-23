Lighthouse Bank Reports Best Quarterly Earnings in Bank's Ten-Year History

These results represent the Bank's 35th successive quarter of profitable operations. Highlights for the first quarter results include: Loans increased by $52 million, or 30% year-over-year, and deposits increased $30.2 million, or 15%, compared to the quarter-ended March 31, 2017. In addition to increased loan yields, year-over-year profitability has benefitted by a reduction in the Bank's effective tax rate.

For the quarter-ended March 31, 2018, total shareholders' equity increased by $1.2 million to $36 million. Year-over-year, shareholders' equity increased $4 million, or 12%. In January, 2018 the Bank paid a $0.09 per share quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. Since January 2015, the Bank has paid $3,021,473 in cash dividends to shareholders.

Chief Executive Officer Lane Lawson commented, "We are extremely pleased with the Bank's first quarter performance, which represents the Banks best quarterly earnings report in our ten year history. Our exceptional results continue to be driven by the dedication and efforts of our Board, Management and entire team of banking professionals."

In late 2017, Lighthouse Bank celebrated its 10th Anniversary and the opening of a second full-service branch location in Silicon Valley. Since opening, the Bank has established itself as a consistent elite performer, earning consecutive top rankings based on a variety of categories including asset quality, capital adequacy, return on average assets, return on average equity and operational efficiency.

Recognition and Awards Received:

Three consecutive-years ranking in "Nation's Top Ten Healthiest Banks" , by depositaccounts.com.

, by depositaccounts.com. S&P Global Market Intelligence ranking as "Nation's 11 th Best-Performing Community Bank" for 2017, of 4,383 banks of asset size under $1 billion .

for 2017, of 4,383 banks of asset size under . Financial Management Consulting's "Sixth Highest Performing Bank" out of 159 California banks, based on overall performance.

out of 159 California banks, based on overall performance. 23-consecutive quarters possessing "Five-Star Superior , " the top rating by Bauer Financial.

, the top rating by Bauer Financial. Seven consecutive-year achievement of "Super Premier Performing Bank," the highest designation given by Findley Reports, Inc.

Annual Meeting Notice:

Lighthouse Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, May 17th at 5:00 pm at the Bank's Santa Cruz Office at 2020 North Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060.







































Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

Quarter-Ended Change

Quarter-Ended Change

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 $ %

3/31/2017 $ %

















Balance Sheet

































Total assets $ 268,978,242 261,063,542 $ 7,914,700 3%

$ 235,010,557 $ 33,967,685 14% Gross loans 227,215,328 213,117,336 14,097,992 7%

175,368,255 51,847,073 30% Allowance for loan losses 4,907,530 4,688,529 219,001 5%

4,024,530 883,000 22% Non interest-bearing deposits 66,529,651 60,840,430 5,689,221 9%

50,180,883 16,348,768 33% Total deposits 232,707,740 226,090,556 6,617,184 3%

202,479,002 30,228,738 15% Shareholders' equity 35,579,552 34,378,372 1,201,180 3%

31,629,377 3,950,175 12%

















Income Statement

































Interest income $ 3,576,233 $ 3,269,765 $ 306,468 9%

$ 2,719,094 $ 857,139 32% Interest expense 150,487 150,016 471 0%

131,708 18,779 14% Net interest income 3,425,746 3,119,749 305,997 10%

2,587,386 838,360 32% Provision for loan losses 219,000 328,000 (109,000) -33%

- 219,000 0% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,206,746 2,791,749 414,997 15%

2,587,386 619,360 24%

















Non-interest income 68,002 79,466 (11,464) -14%

65,253 2,749 4% Non-interest expense 1,802,325 1,752,796 49,529 3%

1,472,253 330,072 22% Net income before taxes 1,472,423 1,118,419 354,004 32%

1,180,386 292,037 25% Income tax expense 434,040 585,186 (151,146) -26%

471,261 (37,221) -8% Net income $ 1,038,383 $ 533,233 $ 505,150 95%

$ 709,125 $ 329,258 46%

















Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.40 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 90%

$ 0.29 $ 0.11 38% Book value per share $ 13.76 $ 13.45 $ 0.31 2%

$ 12.97 $ 0.80 6%

















Ratios















Net interest margin * 5.49% 5.01%





4.96%



Equity capital-to-total assets 13.2% 13.2%





13.5%



Return on Average Assets * 1.59% 0.82%





1.28%



Return on Average Equity * 11.97% 6.16%





9.17%



Allowance for Loan Losses-to-Total Loans 2.16% 2.20%





2.29%



Non-Performing Assets-to-Total Assets 0.00% 0.0%





0.00%



Efficiency Ratio * 51.6% 54.8%





55.5%



* Average for period

















ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE BANK:

Lighthouse Bank is a highly rated locally owned and operated full-service commercial bank with offices in Santa Cruz and Silicon Valley. The Bank's Santa Cruz office and headquarters are located at 2020 North Pacific Avenue in Santa Cruz, CA. The Bank's Silicon Valley office is located at 19240 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA. The Bank offers a full array of banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, developers and commercial property owners. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional personalized service and access to decision makers who are close at hand. Lighthouse Bank's unique worldwide ATM fee waiver program and complimentary business courier service expand the Bank's geographical reach throughout Santa Cruz County and the Silicon Valley.

Lighthouse Bank's stock (LGHT) is actively traded via the Bank's market makers and online and full-service brokerage providers. More information on the Bank and historical financial performance may be obtained through the Bank's website at www.lighthousebank.net or by calling 831-600-4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Housing Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

The attached release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuation in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

