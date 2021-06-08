Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums Announce the Iconic Former Amoeba Music Building at 6400 Sunset Blvd as the Official Location for the Original Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles Exhibit & Announce Grand Opening Date

The original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will transport visitors into the works and life of the post-impressionist painter through the use of state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation. Designed by Creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi whose work was recently highlighted in the Netflix series "Emily in Paris" and featuring music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, the production harnesses 60,600 frames of captivating video totaling 90,000,000 pixels and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, bringing the painter's masterpieces to life. On the heels of a successful partnership as Creative Director for the New York location, David Korins , the Emmy award-winning designer and creative director behind an array of Broadway shows including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen is expanding his relationship with Immersive Van Gogh and has officially signed on as Creative Director for Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles among other cities.

"We are so thrilled that Hollywood has embraced the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit with open arms," says Lighthouse Immersive Producer, Corey Ross. "The former Amoeba Music is an iconic Los Angeles location with a rich history in music, arts and entertainment and Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is the perfect blend of all of those things," adds Svetlana Dvoretsky, Lighthouse Immersive Producer.

"Impact Museums is thrilled to bring this one of a kind experience to life in the heart of Los Angeles where the arts are ingrained in the city's culture," says Diana Rayzman, Co-Producer and Co-Founder of Impact Museums. "While Amoeba has since moved locations, their former location will now become an arts and culture center in the heart of Los Angeles featuring a variety of different immersive experiences."

"Amoeba looks forward to having the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit join the Hollywood arts family. Will be great to see our former home transformed into a new visual and auditory experience!" says Jim Henderson, co-owner, Amoeba Music.

"What makes Immersive Van Gogh so unique and original is that his work surrounds us," says actress Lily Collins. "For hundreds of years, people would go to art galleries and gaze at works hanging in frames on the wall but the museum envelopes us and frees us to bring our lives and experiences into this new form of creation."

Visitors at the original Immersive Van Gogh will enjoy extraordinary large-scale projections showcasing the genius behind the artist. The original Immersive Van Gogh exhibit features a highly curated selection of images from Van Gogh's catalogue of masterpieces including Mangeurs de Pommes de Terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). The original Immersive Van Gogh has received rave reviews from critics worldwide. The Chicago Tribune exclaimed, "entire rooms pulse with imagery and emotional resonance." The Toronto Sun declared, "the mind-blowing imagery, brings van Gogh's best work to life — including Sunflower, Irises, and The Starry Night — for a cathartic and liberating experience." "Immersive Van Gogh ups the emotional ante," Toronto Star stated, "I wondered: could projections of paintings on walls and floors be thrilling? The answer is 'yes.'" Called a "completely new way of encountering art" by CTV and a "blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm" by Artnet News, the exhibit "cleverly embraces creativity," according to The Washington Post. The San Francisco Chronicle summed it up saying "It's one hell of a way to wake up from our long pandemic art nap." The hour-long experience is designed with the highest safety standards and protocols in mind. Capacity will be limited in accordance with local restrictions.

As the Official Card Sponsor of the original Immersive Van Gogh in Los Angeles, American Express® Card Members can purchase exclusive PRIME tickets by visiting www.vangoghla.com . A new block of tickets is open to the public for purchase on Saturday, June 12th at 12PM PST at https://www.vangoghla.com/ .

For more information about the original Immersive Van Gogh, visit https://www.vangoghla.com/ or call 844-307- 4644. Follow the exhibition on social media on Facebook and Instagram . For images click here and for video click here .

About the Producers and Creative Team

MASSIMILIANO SICCARDI, Artistic Creator

Massimiliano Siccardi studied at the London School of Contemporary Dance. In 1990, he left the world of dance to begin a new journey in video art. Siccardi quickly became the artistic force behind several visual mise-en-scène for choreographers worldwide, creating video scenography for numerous prestigious festivals and galas. He reconstructed footage mapping the Basilica di Giotto and the Teatro Petruzzelli of Bari, where one of his permanent installations virtually rebuilt Cupola's frescoes. Siccardi is also a celebrated photographer and has had photo exhibitions in Spoleto and Rome, to name a few. A professor of digital image elaboration at the Accademia di Comunicazione e Immagine of Rome. In 2012 Siccardi received the prestigious International Award "Romaindanza" for his talent in dance theatre's visual work. Since 2012, he has been an artist in residence at the Carrières de Lumières - Atelier des Lumières where he authored the mise-en-scène of numerous immersive shows. He is currently creating projects within Italy, New York, Berlin, Leipzig, and Rome.

LUCA LONGOBARDI, Composer

Italian composer and pianist Luca Longobardi is a classically trained musician who incorporates contemporary electronic music into his pieces. Born in 1976, Longobardi studied classical music in Italy and New York and went on to earn his doctorate in digital audio restoration in Rome in 2011. The experience he has gained as a theatre musician has increased his interest in the relationship between sounds and spectacle. He has composed music for ballets, films, accompanied installations, and experimental art productions (Atelier des Lumières - Paris, Carrière des Lumières - Baux-de-Provence, Kunstkraftwerk - Leipzig). His recordings and multimedia performances evoke an intense experimental electronic music that meets pure, ethereal, and simple-seeming piano playing that relays deep emotions.

DAVID KORINS, Creative Director

David Korins is the award-winning Creative Director, Designer and Founder of his eponymous New York City based creative studio. In his two decades of creating omnidirectional experiences, he has, along with his expert team, reached hundreds of millions of people all over the world while helping the most influential brands, companies and individuals bring their stories to life. From stage to screen, museums to hospitality, experiential design to singular live events, Korins has traversed the landscape of world building and storytelling through almost every medium available. Korins created the worlds for the Tony Award-winning musicals Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Beetlejuice: The Musical. He has also designed the set for the musical Mrs. Doubtfire as well as over 20 additional Broadway shows. Among numerous TV credits, Korins is the Production Designer for the 91st Annual Academy Awards and Grease: Live!, for which he received an Emmy Award.

Collaborators include Bruno Mars, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, Sia, and Takashi Murakami, and presented at venues such as Madison Square Garden, Coachella, Gagosian, Lollapalooza, SXSW, and Sotheby's. Brand partnerships include the NFL, Twitter, Google, Spotify, YouTube, and Microsoft. As the Creative Director for the USC Shoah Foundation, he has led the organization's rebranding efforts, the creation of several new experiences, and state of the art testimonials. In 2019, through an ongoing collaboration with Sotheby's, Korins unveiled a unique exhibit at their New York City headquarters in celebration of the company's 275th Anniversary. Recently, he redesigned Sotheby's New York saleroom by conceiving a whole new way to host a hybrid of live and virtual auctions. David is the Creative Director of Immersive Van Gogh at Pier 36 and he redesigned the Drama Book Shop, which are both opening June 10 in NYC. In addition, he designed the Time Square restaurant Bond 45.

His work has earned him an Emmy Award, three Tony nominations, Drama Desk, Lortel Awards, three Henry Hewes Design Awards, and an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Design.

COREY ROSS, Producer

Founded in Toronto in 2003 by Corey Ross, Starvox Entertainment has ranked in Profit Magazine's Fastest growing Canadian companies for 5 years in a row. Starvox produces, manages, represents, and promotes cross-over performing arts shows and exhibitions that tour Canada, the United States, and internationally. Ross has produced multiple theatrical shows in Chicago, including the Harry Potter parody Potted Potter, Evil Dead The Musical, Champions of Magic, and Sherlock Holmes. In Las Vegas, Ross produces three shows for Caesars Entertainment—Wow, Extravaganza, and Potted Potter. In the art exhibitions, Ross has produced the Art of Banksy in London, Canada, the USA, Taiwan, and Japan and Immersive Van Gogh and Illusionarium in Toronto.

SVETLANA DVORETSKY, Producer

Founded in 2004 by the enterprising Russian-born impresario Svetlana Dvoretsky, Toronto's Show One Productions initially focused on classical music. Since then, the company has expanded dramatically and is now a leading presenter of high profile international artists, symphony orchestras, theatre and dance companies, and special projects. Past and present clients include Mikhail Baryshnikov, John Malkovich, Michel Legrand, Slava Snow Show, Valery Gergiev, Mariinsky Orchestra, Vladimir Spivakov, and the Moscow Virtuosi, Eifman Ballet, Vakhtangov Theatre, opera stars sopranos Sondra Radvanovsky and Hibla Gerzmava, and the late baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Trio Magnifico Opera Gala – the historical union and once-in-a-lifetime event at The Four Seasons Opera House of soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov in their Toronto debuts, with Hvorostovsky in his last Toronto appearance – remains an exceptional musical memory in the history of the performing arts in Canada. Dvoretsky is a proud recipient of the Order of York by the Government of Canada for "an outstanding contribution in art and culture."

IMPACT MUSEUMS

Impact Museums operates a series of next-generation museum experiences focused on important social and cultural causes. Our immersive and Instagram-friendly experiences amaze and inspire audiences around the world. Leveraging the latest technologies, in partnership with the world's top artists, activists, and creative thinkers, we invite participants to experience our world in groundbreaking, new ways. Our mission is to inform and inspire everyone to take action and to help solve our most pressing global issues. Whether experienced in person or via shared content on social media, we turn inspiration to action and make it easy for everyone to have an impact, creating a larger movement that will drive meaningful change. Impact Museums is founded by a passionate team of creative entrepreneurs building the next generation of museums and experiences. Collectively, we've built 15 companies, produced over 250 events, managed P&Ls of $500M, scaled global teams in 65 offices, collaborated with the world's top artists, and built lasting social impact programs.

SOURCE Lighthouse Immersive